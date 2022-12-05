The Good Glamm Group acquires 51% stake in Twinkle Khanna's Tweak India

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Content-to-commerce conglomerate The Good Glamm Group has acquired a 51% majority stake in digital media company Tweak India, founded by Twinkle Khanna, in a cash and stock deal. Good Glamm Group believes this acquisition will provide them deeper access to the Tier-1 demographic. Following this acquisition, Mumbai-based Tweak India will function under Good Media Co led by Priyanka Gill, Co-founder - Good Glamm Group and CEO - Good Media Co. Tweak India's Founder and CEO Twinkle Khanna will continue in her role and will also become a shareholder of the Good Glamm Group, said the company. Darpan Sanghvi, Group Founder and CEO, The Good Glamm Group said, "Twinkle is the first celebrity in India to establish a deep connect with the Indian consumer through a scaled up and successful digital media company." The Good Media Co comprises digital media platforms including POPxo, ScoopWhoop, BabyChakra, MissMalini Entertainment and now Tweak India. The company now generates over 4 billion monthly impressions and has over 200 million users. Twinkle Khanna, Founder and CEO, Tweak India, said, "This strategic partnership will give Tweak India a cohesive platform to grow and optimize our strengths."