The Good Glamm Group acquires 51% stake in Twinkle Khanna's Tweak India

Twinkle Khanna, Founder and CEO, Tweak India, said, "This strategic partnership will give Tweak India a cohesive platform to grow and optimize our strengths."

Published: 05th December 2022

Left to Right: Darpan Sanghvi, Twinkle Khanna, Priyanka Gill.

Left to Right: Darpan Sanghvi, Twinkle Khanna, Priyanka Gill. (Photo | Special Arrangement)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Content-to-commerce conglomerate The Good Glamm Group has acquired a 51% majority stake in digital media company Tweak India, founded by Twinkle Khanna, in a cash and stock deal.

Good Glamm Group believes this acquisition will provide them deeper access to the Tier-1 demographic.

Following this acquisition, Mumbai-based Tweak India will function under Good Media Co led by Priyanka Gill, Co-founder - Good Glamm Group and CEO - Good Media Co. Tweak India's Founder and CEO Twinkle Khanna will continue in her role and will also become a shareholder of the Good Glamm Group, said the company.

Darpan Sanghvi, Group Founder and CEO, The Good Glamm Group said, "Twinkle is the first celebrity in India to establish a deep connect with the Indian consumer through a scaled up and successful digital media company."

The Good Media Co comprises digital media platforms including POPxo, ScoopWhoop, BabyChakra,  MissMalini Entertainment and now Tweak India. The company now generates over 4 billion monthly impressions and has over 200 million users.

