Airtel, Meta tie up to boost global digital infra

NEW DELHI: Bharti Airtel and Meta Platforms, Inc. (Meta) on Monday announced they would jointly invest in global connectivity infrastructure and communications platform as a service (CPaaS) based new-age digital solutions. The company said it would support the emerging requirements of customers and enterprises in India.

“The collaboration across digital infrastructure, network technologies, and CPaaS will enable high-quality connectivity and world-class digital services for consumers in the country,” said the company in a statement. Bharti Airtel said with the constant endeavour to augment the nation’s infrastructure, it will partner with Meta and Saudi Telecom Company (STC) to extend 2Africa Pearls, the world’s longest subsea cable system to India.

