Home Business

Markets trade lower in early trade; Sensex falls over 444 points

Falling for the third day running, the 30-share BSE benchmark tumbled 444.53 points to 62,390.07. The broader NSE Nifty declined 123.15 points to 18,577.90.

Published: 06th December 2022 10:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th December 2022 10:53 AM   |  A+A-

Sensex

Image used for representational purposes (File Photo | Reuters)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Benchmark indices began the trade on a bearish note on Tuesday and traded lower amid weak global market trends and rising crude prices.

Falling for the third day running, the 30-share BSE benchmark tumbled 444.53 points to 62,390.07. The broader NSE Nifty declined 123.15 points to 18,577.90.

Among the Sensex pack, HCL Technologies, Tata Steel, Infosys, Dr Reddy's, Tata Consultancy Services, Sun Pharma, Nestle and Bharti Airtel were the major laggards.

IndusInd Bank, Hindustan Unilever, NTPC, Bajaj Finance and Bajaj Finserv were among the winners. Elsewhere in Asia, markets in Seoul, Shanghai and Hong Kong traded lower, while Tokyo quoted in the green.

Wall Street had ended in the negative territory on Monday. The BSE benchmark dipped 33.9 points or 0.05 per cent to settle at 62,834.60 on Monday.

The Nifty had eked out marginal gains and ended 4.95 points or 0.03 per cent higher at 18,701.05. International oil benchmark Brent crude was trading 0.57 per cent higher at USD 83.15 per barrel.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded shares worth Rs 1,139.07 crore on Monday, as per exchange data.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Benchmark indices BSE NSE Nifty NTPC Foreign Institutional Investors
India Matters
People attend a mass funeral of civilians killed by the Army in a case of mistaken identity, in Mon district of Nagaland. (File Photo | PTI)
Oting killings: One year on but kin of victims yet to get justice
Students protest at the University of Hyderabad demanding action against the Professor accused of rape.
Hyderabad University Professor held for allegedly molesting student from Thailand
The blast was reported in a house around 11.15 pm on Friday. (Photo | ANI Twitter)
Bengal: Two killed, several injured in blast near venue of TMC's Abhishek Banerjee's rally 
India's Ambassador to the US Taranjit Singh Sandhu hands over the Padma Bhushan award to Google and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai.(Photo | PTI)
'India is a part of me': Google and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp