Home Business

Banks should not ask for verification at branch level if customer does e-KYC: RBI

Bank customers who've completed their KYC verifications online can do the annual updates as well as changes if any in their personal details online.

Published: 07th December 2022 07:35 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th December 2022 07:35 PM   |  A+A-

Reserve Bank of India (File Photo)

Reserve Bank of India (File Photo)

By PTI

MUMBAI: The Reserve Bank on Wednesday said banks should not ask for verifications/updates at the branch level in case a customer has done e-KYC or those who have completed the KYC (know-your-customer) process on the C-KYC portal.

Bank customers who've completed their KYC verifications online can do the annual updates as well as changes if any in their personal details online.

"A bank should not be demanding a customer to walk into the branch for verification/updates. There is no such rule from the Reserve Bank on this," governor Shaktikanta Das told reporters on Wednesday.

The governor also said, similarly those customers who have uploaded their KYC details on the central KYC (C-KYC) portal should not be asked for verification by any bank.

In such cases, the customer can just mail or message from the registered email ID or mobile to the bank to access the KYC details from the C-KYC portal.

Blaming lack of awareness at the front-end of banks, deputy governor Rabi Sankar said the central bank has regularly been asking banks not to bother customers with such details.

Possibly, such things stem from a lack of awareness of the rules, Sankar said, adding further, any aggrieved customer can approach/write to the banking ombudsman regarding this.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
KYC e-KYC RBI
India Matters
Union minister Ashwini Vaishnaw at the Delhi Dialogues. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav)
Will have light-touch regulations on OTT: Ashwini Vaishnaw
Student activists Sharjeel Imam and Umar Khalid (Photo | Facebook, PTI)
Sharjeel Imam in SC over Delhi HC's remark on links with Umar Khalid
Rahul Gandhi during Bharat Jodo Yatra in Jhalawar, Rajasthan, on Tuesday. (Photo| Express)
Rajasthan Congress gets HC jolt during Bharat Jodo Yatra
Image used for representational purpose only. (File | PTI)
Parliament winter session: Inflation, quota, jobs set to raise heat in house

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp