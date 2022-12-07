Home Business

India to witness addition of 90-110 lakh gig workforce by 2025: Report

The report further revealed that job roles like door delivery are the most prevalent gig roles employers are hiring for currently.

Published: 07th December 2022 07:22 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th December 2022 07:22 PM   |  A+A-

Delivery workers

Image used for representation

By PTI

MUMBAI: With more and more companies preferring to hire employees on a project basis, there is likely to be 90-110 lakh additions to the gig workforce by 2025, a report said on Wednesday.

The gig economy has been one of the most pivotal economic shifts in a long time and people are choosing gig jobs because it works with their lifestyle, they can choose when and how much they work, or it allows them to earn money between jobs, global job site Indeed said in the report.

According to the report, companies have also started investing in gig work platforms and processes, which indicates how integral they are to the future of job growth in India.

A majority of the employers surveyed (58 per cent) estimate the gig workforce to grow to 90-110 lakh, or even exceed this number by 2025, the report revealed.

Gig workers are freelancers or contractors who work independently, typically on a short-term basis for multiple clients.

"With the emergence of app-based models for roles like delivery and home services, there has been some degree of formalisation in this sector. In the coming years, we foresee this segment to grow exponentially," Indeed India's head of sales Sashi Kumar said.

This report is based on a survey among 550 employers and 750 gig workers across gig app companies including personal care services, cleaning services, household or vehicle repairs, food and other delivery, and cab or two-wheeler-driving, HR consulting, retail, food and beverages, and home and office services.

The report further revealed that job roles like door delivery are the most prevalent gig roles employers are hiring for currently.

In addition, 22 per cent of the employers surveyed are hiring a gig workforce for food and 26 per cent for other delivery, it stated.

Around 16 per cent of the employers surveyed are hiring gig workers for household or vehicle repairs and maintenance and for a cab or two-wheeler driving, 10 per cent are hiring for cleaning and 7 per cent for personal care service roles.

Meanwhile, the report also found that lack of access to the job information (62 per cent), not knowing English (32 per cent) and not knowing the local language (10 per cent) are the biggest barriers for gig workers, who have shifted outside of their home town for work.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Gig Workforce Gig Employees India
India Matters
Union minister Ashwini Vaishnaw at the Delhi Dialogues. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav)
Will have light-touch regulations on OTT: Ashwini Vaishnaw
Student activists Sharjeel Imam and Umar Khalid (Photo | Facebook, PTI)
Sharjeel Imam in SC over Delhi HC's remark on links with Umar Khalid
Rahul Gandhi during Bharat Jodo Yatra in Jhalawar, Rajasthan, on Tuesday. (Photo| Express)
Rajasthan Congress gets HC jolt during Bharat Jodo Yatra
Image used for representational purpose only. (File | PTI)
Parliament winter session: Inflation, quota, jobs set to raise heat in house

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp