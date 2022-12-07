Home Business

‘We are Uber for drones,’ says Garuda Aerospace CEO

It was inaugurated by Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Anurag Singh Thakur.  

Published: 07th December 2022 07:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th December 2022 07:27 AM   |  A+A-

Garuda Aerospace

Union Minister Anurag Singh Thakur inaugurating country’s first Drone skilling and training e-learning platform at Garuda Aerospace in Chennai | Garuda Aerospace @ Twitter

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chennai-based Garuda Aerospace has adopted drones as the service route to cater to the growing demand for drones in the agriculture industry.

“We’re like Uber for drones,” said Agnishwar Jayaprakash, founder and chief executive officer of Garuda. Speaking to this newspaper, he said the company has bagged orders worth USD 1.2 billion or nearly Rs 8,800 crore from farmers and farm science centres.

“We got orders for around 22 crore acres from the total 40 crore acres (apx.) of farmable land in India, so we have captured 50 per cent market. To execute the projects we need 4-5 lakh drones,” he said.

“Farmers only utilize drones as services, not as products as the land holding pattern in India is 1- 1.5 acres, so we’re selling drones to service providers such as dealers, distributors, FPOs (Farmer Producer Organisations), FPCs (Farmer Producer Company), village entrepreneurs and large farmers. They will rent out the drones to smaller farmers in the form of a contract,” he explained the reason behind the model.

Small and marginal farmers have to pay Rs 400 to Rs 500 / acre for spraying pesticides and fertilizers in their fields. He said it reduces pesticide usage by up to 70 per cent and reduces water usage by up to 80 per cent. He further said that “Drones were able to cover 25- 30 acres a day while manual labourers could only cover 2-3 acres per day.”

Agnishwar Jayaprakash was speaking on the sidelines of Garuda Aerospace opening the country’s first Drone skilling and training e-learning platform at its Chennai manufacturing facility. It was inaugurated by Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Anurag Singh Thakur.  

The demand for drones has also increased the demand for remote pilots and start-ups try to bridge the skill gap with this training. Agriculture drones form 65 per cnet of the company’s products. Among many other applications, it also focuses on logistics space for delivering food and medicines.

“We have partnered with Swiggy for drone deliveries. We’re looking at various models, not just rooftops but hub and spoke models like we fly the food to the nearest delivery agent,” he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Garuda Aerospace drones Agnishwar Jayaprakash
India Matters
Union minister Ashwini Vaishnaw at the Delhi Dialogues. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav)
Will have light-touch regulations on OTT: Ashwini Vaishnaw
Student activists Sharjeel Imam and Umar Khalid (Photo | Facebook, PTI)
Sharjeel Imam in SC over Delhi HC's remark on links with Umar Khalid
Rahul Gandhi during Bharat Jodo Yatra in Jhalawar, Rajasthan, on Tuesday. (Photo| Express)
Rajasthan Congress gets HC jolt during Bharat Jodo Yatra
Image used for representational purpose only. (File | PTI)
Parliament winter session: Inflation, quota, jobs set to raise heat in house

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp