Number of start-ups in 2022 goes up to 84,102 from 452 in 2016

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The number of start-ups has increased to 84,102 till November, 2022, from 452 in 2016, Minister of State for Commerce and Industry Som Parkash said in a written reply to the parliament.

Sustained government efforts have led to this significant increase in number of start-ups, he said.

Under the Startup India Initiative, which was launched in January 2016, entities are recognised by the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) as start-ups as per eligibility conditions prescribed by the government. Maharashtra got the maximum number of start-ups in 2022 at 4,339 aggregating to 15,571 till now, followed by Delhi at 2,352 with Uttar Pradesh giving close competition at 2,334 in 2022.

The number of start-ups in the gaming and related sector rose to 1,330 in November from five in 2016.

The government had set up a task force on April 8 this year for the promotion of animation, visual effects, gaming and comics (AVGC) industry, Parkash said. The mandate of the task force includes facilitation of skilling initiatives, promotion and market development activities to extend global reach of the Indian AVGC industry, boosting job opportunities and incentives to attract foreign direct investment in the AVGC sector, he said.

Meanwhile, he said reforms have been undertaken by public sector banks (PSBs) under Enhanced Access and Service Excellence reforms agenda to improve ease of doing business. He added that the objective

of amalgamation was to facilitate consolidation among PSBs to competitive banks capable of achieving economies of scale and to realise benefits of synergy and services offered to the consumers.

