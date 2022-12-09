Home Business

Murthy Trust announces Rs 7.5 crore grant to Bhandarkar Oriental Research Institute

Founded in 1917, BORI, Pune, has one of the largest collections of rare books and manuscripts spanning over 1,25,000 books and 28,000 manuscripts in several languages such as Sanskrit and Prakrit.

Bhandarkar Oriental Research Institute. (Photo | BORI website)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Murty Trust, the family foundation of Sudha Murty and Narayana Murthy, has announced a grant of Rs 7.5 crore to the Bhandarkar Oriental Research Institute (BORI) to preserve and promote research on rare books and manuscripts in Sanskrit and Prakrit.

The grant covers the construction of the Murty Centre of Indic Studies, and the Bhoomi Pooja for the building was conducted with Sudha Murty laying the foundation stone of the building, Murty Trust said in a release.
 
Sudha Murty said, “BORI is a 105-year-old institution and a key pillar of India’s cultural heritage. It has produced a plethora of intellectual research papers and books. The Murty Trust has decided to support BORI with a new and modern building that will be dedicated to celebrating India’s cultural heritage.”

Founded in 1917, BORI, Pune, has one of the largest collections of rare books and manuscripts spanning over 1,25,000 books and 28,000 manuscripts in several languages such as Sanskrit and Prakrit. Murty Trust is a not-for-profit organisation dedicated to the preservation and celebration of culture, science, and knowledge systems born out of India. The Murty Trust is headed by Sudha Murty and  Rohan Murty.

Bhupal Patwardhan, Chairman of the Executive Board of BORI said, "The upcoming Murty Centre of Indic Studies can accommodate more than 60 scholars. At the same time, the Institute has now entered into education as well. So, the classrooms can accommodate up to 200 students for different courses and as this Murty Centre shall have a studio, we can generate good online content which will be offered on our platform ‘Bharat Vidya’."

