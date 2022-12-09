Paytm to consider share buyback on December 13

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: One 97 Communications, which operates under the brand Paytm, will hold a board meet on December 13 to consider a proposal for a share buyback, the company disclosed this to the exchanges on December 8.

The buyback proposal from the fintech major comes after shares of the firm shel about 75% of its value since its high profile listing in November 2021. With its m-cap shedding over Rs 1 lakh crore in value, the stock has emerged as one of the biggest wealth destroyers of recent times.

