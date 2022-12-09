Home Business

Paytm to consider share buyback on December 13

The buyback proposal from the fintech major comes after shares of the firm shel about 75% of its value since its high profile listing in November 2021.

Published: 09th December 2022 08:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th December 2022 08:07 AM   |  A+A-

Paytm. Image used for representational purpose only. ( File Photo)

Paytm. Image used for representational purpose only. ( File Photo)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  One 97 Communications, which operates under the brand Paytm, will hold a board meet on December 13 to consider a proposal for a share buyback, the company disclosed this to the exchanges on December 8.

The buyback proposal from the fintech major comes after shares of the firm shel about 75% of its value since its high profile listing in November 2021.  With its m-cap shedding over Rs 1 lakh crore in value, the stock has emerged as one of the biggest wealth destroyers of recent times.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Paytm
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express illustrations)
Five killed, 49 injured in cooking gas cylinder blast in Rajasthan's Jodhpur
Trinamool Congress' nation spokesperson Saket Gokhale. (File Photo)
Saket Gokhale re-arrested after bail, TMC sends delegation to Gujarat
Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation. (File photo | PTI)
Maha BJP wants AAP to contest BMC polls to ‘eat’ into opponents’ vote banks 
BJP workers celebrating the party's decisive lead in Gujarat Assembly elections, in Gandhinagar. (Photo | PTI)
Seven factors behind BJP’s meteoric rise, AAP may replace weak Congress as opposition

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp