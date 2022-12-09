Reliance Capital’s general insurance business seeks Rs 600 crore fund infusion

Dipak Mondal By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Reliance General Insurance Company (RGICL) has sought an urgent Rs 600 crore capital infusion from its parent firm Reliance Capital, which is itself undergoing a corporate insolvency resolution process.

Sources told TNIE that RGICL has written a letter to the Reliance Capital administrator -- Y Nageshwar Rao – seeking a Rs 600 crore capital support from the parent company (Reliance Capital) by December 31, 2022. The general insurance firm has said the fund infusion is essential to preserve the business, enhance value and take its solvency from 155% to about 175%.

The company has in the letter said that the borderline solvency ratio (minimum solvency required by an insurance company is 150% of the total insurance cover offered) has become an impediment for the business growth of the company as large corporate and government clients are showing hesitancy in doing business with it. Reliance General Insurance believes that the capital infusion from the existing stakeholders of the company will send a strong message of support to the market, and will allow it to outperform the market growth rate.

The letter further says the capital infusion will also augment value creation and negate the risk of underperforming the broader markets. As per sources, the Committee of Creditors (COC) is expected to consider and discuss the request of Reliance General Insurance for capital infusion in the meeting on 9 December 2022. The firm has told the Reliance Capital administrator that as a large format insurer it can gain significantly in the current ecosystem if it can pursue growth like most of its peer competitors, but that would require adequate capital support from Reliance Capital.

