Home Business

SoftBank-backed Snapdeal defers its Rs 1,250-crore IPO plan

Snapdeal filed the IPO papers Sebi last December, following the public listing of several tech companies like Zomato, Paytm, Nykaa and Nazara Technologies.

Published: 09th December 2022 08:28 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th December 2022 07:46 AM   |  A+A-

sensex, stock exchange, bombay, BSE, Nifty,

Image for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: E-commerce company Snapdeal has called off its Rs 1,250 crore IPO plans considering the prevailing market conditions. The SoftBank-backed firm, founded by Kunal Bahl and Rohit Bansal, in December 2021 filed its draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) with market regulator SEBI, but it shelved the plan due to the present tough market conditions.

In a statement to this newspaper, Snapdeal said, “Considering the prevailing market conditions, the company has decided to withdraw the DRHP. The company may reconsider an IPO in the future depending on its need for growth capital and market conditions.”

Snapdeal was looking for an offer for sale from existing investors of up to 3,07,69,600 shares. It competes with big players such as Amazon, Flipkart and Meesho. Its revenue from operations for the period ended September 2021, stood at Rs 238 crore, and its loss was Rs 177 crore. For the six months that ended September 30, 2021, its business promotion expense was Rs 126 crore. Its other expenses decreased by 63.45% to Rs 228 crore in FY2021 compared to Rs 62.5 crore in FY2020.

Start-ups such as Droom, PharmEasy and BoAt too recently shelved their IPO plans.  In 2017, Snapdeal struggled to sustain and also called off sale to its rival, Flipkart.  The e-commerce firm soon started on the Snapdeal 2.0 journey and focused on its core audience- the value-conscious mega segment. Over 70% of its users are from outside Tier-II towns.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Snapdeal IPI
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express illustrations)
Five killed, 49 injured in cooking gas cylinder blast in Rajasthan's Jodhpur
Trinamool Congress' nation spokesperson Saket Gokhale. (File Photo)
Saket Gokhale re-arrested after bail, TMC sends delegation to Gujarat
Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation. (File photo | PTI)
Maha BJP wants AAP to contest BMC polls to ‘eat’ into opponents’ vote banks 
BJP workers celebrating the party's decisive lead in Gujarat Assembly elections, in Gandhinagar. (Photo | PTI)
Seven factors behind BJP’s meteoric rise, AAP may replace weak Congress as opposition

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp