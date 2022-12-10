Home Business

BMW expects sales momentum to continue next year; lines up 8 launches

"People are looking at buying cars they have always dreamt of families are looking at driving (for) holidays so all this will help carry forward the momentum," the BMW Group India President said.

Published: 10th December 2022 07:23 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th December 2022 07:23 PM   |  A+A-

 BMW X4 M Sport Black Edition

 BMW X4 M Sport Black Edition

By PTI

NEW DELHI: With 2022 turning out to be the best ever year in terms of sales, luxury carmaker BMW India expects volume to remain robust in 2023 as well as it looks to drive in multiple products, including the electric sedan i7.

The carmaker, which sells products under BMW and Mini brands in the car segment and bikes under BMW Motorrad, is all set to introduce eight products over the next eight weeks in the country.

"For us, we believe it (sales momentum) will carry on for sure. We got fantastic products coming next year as well. We are starting with eight big launches with three being super big products, so I am very confident. We will grow in a very strong way in 2023 as well," BMW Group India President Vikram Pawah said in an interaction.

He was replying to a query about whether the company would be able to maintain sales growth next year as well. Pawah noted that the domestic car market is witnessing a positive phase and is expected to carry forward to 2023 as well.

"People are looking at buying cars they have always dreamt of families are looking at driving (for) holidays so all this will help carry forward the momentum," he said.

There were some economic challenges in terms of inflation and rising interest rates but those could be overcome with new products and the traction that is already there in the market, Pawah noted.

Elaborating on the current year, he said: "In the car division if we look at both BMW and Mini brands, we are growing by around 40 per cent year-on-year already (November-end). This is going to be a defining year for us as we have already crossed the best-ever sales number."

ALSO READ | BMW car with VIP number plate mows down Gurugram cyclist

BMW India sold 10,405 cars in 2018, its best yearly sales performance till date. The company dispatched 8,236 BMW and 640 Mini units last year.

Pawah noted that BMW has one of the best electric vehicle portfolios in the country right now and the company will further add products next year.

"We will add to that range over the next eight weeks. It will include the i7 as well early next year," Pawah said.

ALSO READ | Beast mode: BMW X6 ’50 Jahre M Edition’

BMW has already started with the product launches as it rolled out three products on Saturday. The company introduced the new M340i xDrive priced at Rs 69.2 lakh (ex-showroom). It also launched an electrified sports utility vehicle XM tagged at Rs 2.6 crore.

Besides, the company launched the S 1000 RR superbike with three trims priced up to Rs 24.45 lakh.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BMW electric sedan i7 Vikram Pawah
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express illustrations)
Five killed, 49 injured in cooking gas cylinder blast in Rajasthan's Jodhpur
Trinamool Congress' nation spokesperson Saket Gokhale. (File Photo)
Saket Gokhale re-arrested after bail, TMC sends delegation to Gujarat
Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation. (File photo | PTI)
Maha BJP wants AAP to contest BMC polls to ‘eat’ into opponents’ vote banks 
BJP workers celebrating the party's decisive lead in Gujarat Assembly elections, in Gandhinagar. (Photo | PTI)
Seven factors behind BJP’s meteoric rise, AAP may replace weak Congress as opposition

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp