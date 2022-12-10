Home Business

Govt seeks Parliament nod for Rs 3.25 lakh crore extra spending

The government on Friday sought Parliament approval for net additional spending of more than Rs 3.25 lakh crore in the current fiscal.

Published: 10th December 2022 07:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th December 2022 07:46 AM   |  A+A-

Parliament House, Monsoon session

Image used for representational purpose only. (File | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The government on Friday sought Parliament approval for net additional spending of more than Rs 3.25 lakh crore in the current fiscal. The additional spending includes over Rs 1.09 lakh crore towards fertiliser subsidy payout. This additional spending is over and above the proposed amount in Budget 2022-23. The government had estimated a total expenditure of Rs 39.45 lakh crore for 2022-23 in the Budget, as compared to Rs 37.70 lakh crore for the previous fiscal.

Besides that, approval for Rs 80,348.25 crore has been sought for meeting expenditure of the food and consumer affairs ministry, which will go mainly towards giving free food grains to the poor. Approval has also been sought for the expenditure of the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas towards payments of LPG subsidies to oil marketing companies and LPG connections to the poor under the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana, among others totalling Rs 29,944 crore.

As per the first batch of supplementary demands for grants tabled in Lok Sabha by Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary, approval is being sought for gross additional expenditure of about Rs 4.36 lakh crore. Of this, proposals involving net cash outgo aggregates to over Rs 3.25 lakh crore.

