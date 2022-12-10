Home Business

Hero MotoCorp rejigs top deck

Published: 10th December 2022 07:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th December 2022 07:42 AM   |  A+A-

Hero MotoCorp

Hero MotoCorp (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:   Amid a decline in sales and tough competition from Honda Motorcycle & Scooter (HMSI), Hero MotoCorp has made changes in its top management team as Malo Le Masson, Head of strategy, mergers and acquisitions, and global product planning, has resigned to pursue opportunities outside the company.

Niranjan Gupta, chief financial officer (CFO), has been given additional charge of heading strategy and M&A for the company while Vikram Kasbekar, executive director on the Board of Hero MotoCorp, has been given the responsibility to head the key function of Global Product Planning as an interim charge.

Gupta has been CFO for the past six years and plays a key role in business decisions of the country’s largest two-wheeler maker. He is also director on the Board of several associate companies, including Ather Energy, an associate company in Electrical vehicle space; HMCMM Auto Private Limited, a Joint venture for Fuel injection system, and HMCL Colombia, a subsidiary of HMCL for its Global business.

Mike Clarke, chief operating officer & chief human resources officer, Hero MotoCorp, said, “Both of them have an impeccable track record of delivering outstanding business results in highly competitive environment and their immense experience and expertise will surely contribute towards the company’s performance.”

Barring the festive months of October and wedding season of November, Hero MotoCorp has seen a steep fall in its sales this year when compared with pre-covid months as increased ownership cost due to repetitive price hike and distress in the rural economy has impacted overall two-wheeler market. Hero’s exports number remains much lower than rival firms: Bajaj Auto and TVS Motor, and the automaker is yet to establish itself in the premium segment. 

