Home Business

High interest rate, price hikes may dent consumer confidence: FADA

Most automakers, including top players such as Hero MotoCorp, Maruti Suzuki and Tata Motors have increased vehicle prices by 3-4 times this calendar year.

Published: 10th December 2022 08:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th December 2022 08:04 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:   Auto dealership body Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA) on Friday said repetitive repo rate hikes by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) will further lead to a higher cost of borrowing apart from the price hikes done by OEMs (original equipment manufacturers).

This, according to FADA, may dent consumer confidence, especially in the two-wheeler and entry-level passenger vehicle segment. The RBI on Wednesday increased the benchmark rate by 35 basis points (BPS) to 6.25%. The repo rate has now gone up 225 bps since May 2022 and this in turn has pushed housing loan rates to over 9%. While interest rates for fixed-rate loans, such as personal loans, remain the same throughout the tenure, for retail loans, including home loans and auto loans, the rates are linked to an external benchmark set by the Reserve Bank of India.

When the repo rate goes up, the repo rate linked lending rate (RLLR) of commercial banks and NBFCs banks also increases. Add to it, most automakers, including top players such as Hero MotoCorp, Maruti Suzuki and Tata Motors have increased vehicle prices by 3-4 times this calendar year. Almost all the automakers are likely to go for another round of price hike in January 2023.

Meanwhile, FADA reported that November 2022 clocked highest retail sales in the history of Indian automobile industry with March 2020 being an exception when retails were higher due to BS-4 to BS-6 transition.

Manish Raj Singhania, President of FADA, said,“The baton was passed by the positive run of festive sales to Indian wedding season (from November 14 to December 14) where nearly 32 lakh weddings will be solemnised across the country.” Nearly 23.80 lakh units were retailed in November 2022, compared to 18.93 lakh units in November 2021. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations FADA RBI
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express illustrations)
Five killed, 49 injured in cooking gas cylinder blast in Rajasthan's Jodhpur
Trinamool Congress' nation spokesperson Saket Gokhale. (File Photo)
Saket Gokhale re-arrested after bail, TMC sends delegation to Gujarat
Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation. (File photo | PTI)
Maha BJP wants AAP to contest BMC polls to ‘eat’ into opponents’ vote banks 
BJP workers celebrating the party's decisive lead in Gujarat Assembly elections, in Gandhinagar. (Photo | PTI)
Seven factors behind BJP’s meteoric rise, AAP may replace weak Congress as opposition

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp