Home Business

Five of top-10 firms lose Rs 1.67 lakh crore in m-cap; RIL biggest drag

The valuation of Reliance Industries tumbled by Rs 76,821.01 crore to reach Rs 17,65,173.47 crore.

Published: 11th December 2022 01:37 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th December 2022 01:37 PM   |  A+A-

Rs 2000, cash,money

Image used for representational purpose only.

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The combined market valuation of five of the 10 most valued firms eroded by Rs 1,67,602.73 crore last week, with Reliance Industries taking the biggest hit.

Last week, the Sensex lost 686.83 or 1.09 per cent amid an overall weak trend in equities.

While Reliance Industries, TCS, Infosys, Bharti Airtel and ICICI Bank were the laggards from the top-10 pack, Hindustan Unilever, HDFC Bank, Adani Enterprises, SBI and HDFC emerged as the gainers.

The valuation of Reliance Industries tumbled by Rs 76,821.01 crore to reach Rs 17,65,173.47 crore.

Tata Consultancy Services' market capitalisation (mcap) declined by Rs 53,641.69 to Rs 12,04,797.55 crore.

The valuation of Infosys eroded by Rs 29,330.33 crore to Rs 6,60,184.76 crore and that of Bharti Airtel fell by Rs 7,705.08 crore to Rs 4,64,529.84 crore.

ICICI Bank's mcap diminished by Rs 104.62 crore to Rs 6,49,102.84 crore.

However, Hindustan Unilever (HUL) added Rs 24,882.17 crore, taking its market valuation to Rs 6,39,370.77.

HDFC Bank's valuation jumped Rs 13,493.73 crore to Rs 9,09,600.11 crore and that of Adani Enterprises advanced Rs 8,475.91 crore to Rs 4,55,521.65 crore.

State Bank of India's mcap grew by Rs 7,942.90 crore to Rs 5,50,157.69 crore and HDFC gained Rs 1,129.55 crore to Rs 4,86,755.77 crore.

Reliance Industries retained its top spot in the list of most valued firms, followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, Infosys, ICICI Bank, HUL, State Bank of India, HDFC, Bharti Airtel and Adani Enterprises.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
most valued firms mcap market valuation Reliance Industries
India Matters
Bhupendra Patel took oath as the Chief Minister of Gujarat for a second straight term in Gandhinagar. (Photo | PTI)
Bhupendra Patel takes oath as Chief Minister of Gujarat for second term
Congress leader & former minister Raja Pateria speaking to a gathering. (Photo | Twitter, Shehzad_Ind)
MP: Congress leader calls for 'killing' PM Modi to save Constitution; govt orders FIR
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
Ink attack on Maha minister: Police to summon TV journalist again during probe
ustice Dipankar Datta takes oath as Judge of the Supreme Court of India during a ceremony, in New Delhi. (Photo |PTI)
Justice Dipankar Datta sworn in as Supreme Court judge

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp