Home Business

Markets fall in early trade amid weak global trends

In Asia, equity markets in Seoul, Tokyo, Shanghai and Hong Kong were trading lower. The US markets ended in negative territory on Friday.

Published: 12th December 2022 10:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th December 2022 10:18 AM   |  A+A-

Sensex, stocks, market, stock market

Image for representational purpose only. ( File Photo)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Equity benchmarks fell in early trade on Monday amid a weak trend in global markets and continuous foreign fund outflows.

The 30-share BSE Sensex declined 495.53 points to 61,686.14 after a weak beginning.

Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty fell 147.15 points to 18,349.45.

From the Sensex pack, Asian Paints, Titan, Bajaj Finance, Infosys, Bajaj Finserv and UltraTech Cement were the major laggards. ITC and Dr Reddy's were trading in the green.

In Asia, equity markets in Seoul, Tokyo, Shanghai and Hong Kong were trading lower. The US markets ended in negative territory on Friday.

"Asian shares dipped on Monday while the dollar drifted higher at the start of a hectic week, as markets awaited a flurry of rate decisions from the US Federal Reserve, the European Central Bank and others," said Mohit Nigam, Head - PMS, Hem Securities.

The Sensex had ended 389.01 points or 0.62 per cent lower at 62,181.67 on Friday. The Nifty had declined 112.75 points or 0.61 per cent to 18,496.60.

International oil benchmark Brent crude climbed 0.71 per cent to USD 76.64 per barrel.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) were net sellers in the capital markets on Friday as they offloaded shares worth Rs 158.01 crore, according to exchange data.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sensex Stocks nifty global markets
India Matters
Bhupendra Patel took oath as the Chief Minister of Gujarat for a second straight term in Gandhinagar. (Photo | PTI)
Bhupendra Patel takes oath as Chief Minister of Gujarat for second term
Congress leader & former minister Raja Pateria speaking to a gathering. (Photo | Twitter, Shehzad_Ind)
MP: Congress leader calls for 'killing' PM Modi to save Constitution; govt orders FIR
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
Ink attack on Maha minister: Police to summon TV journalist again during probe
ustice Dipankar Datta takes oath as Judge of the Supreme Court of India during a ceremony, in New Delhi. (Photo |PTI)
Justice Dipankar Datta sworn in as Supreme Court judge

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp