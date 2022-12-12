Home Business

Rupee falls 35 paise to 82.63 against US dollar

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, surged 0.35 per cent to 105.16.

Published: 12th December 2022 10:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th December 2022 10:21 AM   |  A+A-

currency, INR, rupee

Image used for representational purposes

By PTI

MUMBAI: The rupee declined from 35 paise to 82.63 against the US dollar in early trade on Monday as heavy selling pressure in domestic equities and a strong greenback in the overseas market weighed on investor sentiments.

Besides, foreign fund outflows and rising crude oil prices in the international market impacted the domestic unit, forex traders said.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the domestic unit opened weak at 82.54 against the dollar, then lost further ground to quote at 82.63, registering a fall of 35 paise over its previous close.

On Friday, the rupee settled 10 paise higher at 82.28 against the US dollar.

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, surged 0.35 per cent to 105.16.

Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, advanced 0.66 per cent to USD 76.60 per barrel.

In the domestic equity market, the 30-share BSE Sensex was trading 486.34 points or 0.78 per cent lower at 61,695.33. The broader NSE Nifty fell 138.80 points or 0.75 per cent to 18,357.80.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) were net sellers in the capital markets on Friday as they offloaded shares worth Rs 158.01 crore, according to exchange data.

After investing over Rs 36,200 crore last month, foreign investors continued their positive momentum and infused Rs 4,500 crore in the Indian equity markets so far in December, mainly due to the decline in the dollar index.

However, foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) turned sellers in the last four trading sessions and pulled out Rs 3,300 crore as they are adopting a cautious stance ahead of the US Federal Reserve's decision on the interest rate.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rupee US DOLLAR Forex
India Matters
Bhupendra Patel took oath as the Chief Minister of Gujarat for a second straight term in Gandhinagar. (Photo | PTI)
Bhupendra Patel takes oath as Chief Minister of Gujarat for second term
Congress leader & former minister Raja Pateria speaking to a gathering. (Photo | Twitter, Shehzad_Ind)
MP: Congress leader calls for 'killing' PM Modi to save Constitution; govt orders FIR
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
Ink attack on Maha minister: Police to summon TV journalist again during probe
ustice Dipankar Datta takes oath as Judge of the Supreme Court of India during a ceremony, in New Delhi. (Photo |PTI)
Justice Dipankar Datta sworn in as Supreme Court judge

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp