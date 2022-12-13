Home Business

IL&FS resolves debt of Rs 56,943 crore, reduces number of entities to 101

IL&FS, which defaulted on its loan repayment for the first time in September 2018, had to pay back its lenders over Rs 90,000 crore at that time.

Published: 13th December 2022 04:10 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th December 2022 04:10 PM   |  A+A-

ILFS_CRISIS

Infrastructure Leasing and Financial Services (File photo| PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI:  Infrastructure finance firm IL&FS said it has resolved its debt of up to Rs 56,943 crore by September 30, 2022, through the monetisation of various assets and reduced the number of entities to 101 from 302.

The debt-ridden firm informed about the progress made in the ongoing resolution process till September 30, 2022, in an affidavit filed before the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT).

"Estimated debt resolution as of date" was Rs 55,612 crore, and another Rs 1,331 crore debt was fully served by its green entities, which are profitable, said Infrastructure Leasing & Financial Services (IL&FS). Moreover "entities in respondent no 1 (IL&FS) has reduced to 101 from 302", which includes 88 domestic entities and 13 offshore entities, said the affidavit filed by its Managing Director Nand Kishore.

IL&FS, which defaulted on its loan repayment for the first time in September 2018, had to pay back its lenders over Rs 90,000 crore at that time.

In its earlier affidavit filed by the new board then headed by Uday Kotak in February this year, IL&FS group had said it will resolve Rs 55,000 crore debt by March 2022.

The new board of IL&FS initiated various measures to pair debts, which included asset monetisation, debt restructuring, cost optimisation and liquidity management. It has also been focused on multiple resolution initiatives, including expediting loan recoveries and investment by IL&FS group companies.

The amount will be utilised towards discharging claims of creditors in accordance with the revised distribution framework.

"This has also resulted in an accumulated cash balance (across various entities in IL&FS group) of approximately Rs 19,699 crore (as of September 30, 2022)," said the 226-page affidavit.

NCLAT had on March 12, 2020, approved a distribution framework based on "pro-rata distribution" among creditors of IL&FS group from the proceeds of the sale, as suggested by the government.

Uday Kotak, Managing Director & CEO of Kotak Mahindra Bank, was appointed by the government to help the crisis-ridden IL&FS to come out of its mess. In September 2021, the government extended Uday Kotak's term as IL&FS Chairman by six months, which ended on April 2, 2022.

Later, C S Rajan was made the non-executive chairman of IL&FS.
ALSO READ | Banks write off Rs 8.5 lakh crore in last four years: Finance Ministry

As per the roadmap for IL&FS, its group companies have been categorised into three categories -- green, amber and red -- based on their respective financial positions.

Companies under the green category are those that continue to meet their payment obligations. The Amber category is for those companies that would not be able to meet their obligations but can meet only operational payment obligations to senior secured financial creditors. Amber category entities "are permitted to make only payments necessary to maintain and preserve the going concern."

"Companies falling in the red category are the entities which cannot meet their payment obligations towards even senior secured financial creditors," as per the plan.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
IL&FS Loan Defaulter Debt
India Matters
Parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha during the ongoing Winter Session of Parliament (Photo | PTI)
Opposition walks out of Rajya Sabha over demand for debate on Chinese border attack
Supreme Court (Photo | EPS)
Don't mention again and again: SC refuses submissions seeking early setting up of bench to hear Bilkis' plea
Jharkhand Congress MLA Mamta Devi (Photo | Jharkhand Congress Youth @ Facebook)
Jharkhand: Congress MLA Mamta Devi, 12 others sentenced five-year jail in 2016 firing case
Udhayanidhi Stalin (Express Illustations)
Udhayanidhi's elevation triggers 'Sunrise vs Sonrise' debate in Tamil Nadu

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp