Home Business

India fastest growing economy, some MPs feel jealous of this: FM Nirmala Sitharaman

Despite the Covid pandemic and Russia-Ukraine war, India is the fastest growing economy in the world, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman said Monday.

Published: 13th December 2022 08:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th December 2022 08:40 AM   |  A+A-

Nirmala Sitharaman

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (File Photo | EPS)

By Monika Yadav
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Despite the Covid pandemic and Russia-Ukraine war, India is the fastest growing economy in the world, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman said Monday. The Indian rupee has gained against every other currency and the US dollar is going stronger because of the policies adopted by the US Federal Reserve, even then Indian rupee is robust against the US dollar, she said.

“Currency devaluation is itself a word which can be used when it is a fixed rate exchange mechanism. Currently, it is not a fixed rate mechanism,” she further said while replying to a supplementary question asked by Congress member Anumula Revanth Reddy in Lok Sabha.

Reddy had asked about the actions the Centre has taken to contain the slide in the rupee, which has hit 83 against the US dollar first time ever. Meanwhile, he also quoted Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 2013 statement, when he was Gujarat's chief, about the low rupee.

Taking a jibe at then Finance Minister P Chidambaram, in 2013, he had tweeted, “Today Rupee is in ICU, I do not know why Tamil people sent him to Delhi.” Hitting out at Congress, Sitharaman said some members of the parliament feel envious of foreign enemy countries if India performs well. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Nirmala Sitharaman Indian rupee Indian growing economy
India Matters
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh speaks in the Lok Sabha during the ongoing Winter Session of Parliament. (Photo | PTI)
Indian Army prevented Chinese attempts to change status in Arunachal's Yangtse area: Rajnath in LS
: Congress leader and former Madhya Pradesh minister Raja Pateria was arrested on Tuesday morning for his controversial remarks. (Photo | ANI)
MP Congress leader Raja Pateria arrested for `kill Modi' remark
Image for representationl purpose only. (File Photo)
INTERVIEW| 'India needs a dedicated cyber security law'
CBI produces Jahangir Sheikh before Rampurhat Sub-Divisional court in connection with the 'March 21 massacre case' at Bogtui village, in Birbhum. (Photo | PTI)
Bengal: Birbhum killing prime suspect found dead in CBI custody

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp