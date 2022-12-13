Home Business

Kalyani Rafael Advanced Systems rolls out MRSAM kit for Indian armed forces

The kit is part of the MRSAM air defence missile jointly developed by Rafael Advanced Defence Systems Ltd and DRDO.

Published: 13th December 2022 04:21 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th December 2022 04:21 PM   |  A+A-

pralay missile

Image used for representative purpose only. (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

HYDERABAD: Kalyani Rafael Advanced Systems Pvt Ltd (KRAS) on Tuesday rolled out the 100th Medium Range Surface to Air Missile Kit for delivery to the Indian Armed Forces.

According to a release from the company, the kit is part of the MRSAM air defence missile jointly developed by Rafael Advanced Defence Systems Ltd and DRDO and manufactured in collaboration with the Indian industry comprising both private and public sector players including MSMEs.

Speaking on the occasion, Baba N Kalyani Chairman, and Managing Director, Bharat Forge Ltd said KRAS is proud to accelerate the delivery of the 100th MRSAM Missile Kit for the Indian Armed Forces.

"This delivery is not only a shining example of synergy between India & Israel and the private and public sector but also reinforces our commitment to Atma Nirbhar Bharat as envisioned by our Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi," he said.

Kalyani also added that "apart from the missile kits, we will extend our support in Maintenance and Repair Operations of in-service Air Defence Missile Systems to the Armed Forces." 

Yoav Har-Even President and CEO Rafael said the Israeli firm has been a reliable partner to the Indian Armed Forces for almost three decades and these missile kits are a testimony of our commitment to Aatma Nirbhar Bharat.

KRAS, being a joint venture is a testament to the enhanced cooperation between Israel and India in the strategic defence sector, as it leverages the technology of Rafael with the engineering strength of the Kalyani Group, he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
MRSAM Medium Range Missiles Indian Armed Forces Rafael
India Matters
Parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha during the ongoing Winter Session of Parliament (Photo | PTI)
Opposition walks out of Rajya Sabha over demand for debate on Chinese border attack
Supreme Court (Photo | EPS)
Don't mention again and again: SC refuses submissions seeking early setting up of bench to hear Bilkis' plea
Jharkhand Congress MLA Mamta Devi (Photo | Jharkhand Congress Youth @ Facebook)
Jharkhand: Congress MLA Mamta Devi, 12 others sentenced five-year jail in 2016 firing case
Udhayanidhi Stalin (Express Illustations)
Udhayanidhi's elevation triggers 'Sunrise vs Sonrise' debate in Tamil Nadu

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp