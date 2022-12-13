Home Business

Reliance is India's most-visible company: Wizikey newsmakers report

Infosys, Tata Consultancy Services, Housing Development Finance Corporation, Maruti Suzuki India, and Tata Motors were among the key players featured on the top 10 list.

Published: 13th December 2022 07:54 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th December 2022 07:54 PM   |  A+A-

Reliance Retail

Image used for representational purpose only.

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Reliance Industries Ltd, India's largest corporate by revenues, profits, and market value, topped the 2022 Wizikey newsmakers report as India's most-visible corporate in the media.

State Bank of India, ICICI Bank Limited, Bharti Airtel Limited, and One 97 Communications Limited, which owns Paytm, are the other firms in the top five rankings, Wizikey said in a statement.

The rankings are based on Wizikey's News Score which measures news visibility for brands & individuals by analyzing the volume of news, headlines presence, and the reach of publications.

Wizikey's AI and ML technology gathers media intelligence from over 50 million news articles across 400,000-plus online publications.

The report considered over 1000 Indian corporates for analysis.

For its No.1 position Reliance has a news score of 92.56 for 2022, becoming the first Indian company ever to cross the threshold of 90. Reliance improved its news score from 84.9 in 2021.

Wizikey's news score is the world's first standardised metric to measure news visibility for brands and individuals using artificial intelligence, big data, machine learning and media intelligence.

The news score takes into account various key criteria like the volume of news, headline presence, the reach of publications, and readership.

The score ranges from 0 to 100 and is based on monitoring over 400,000 publications. It represents the media presence of a brand in publications that matter.

The news score calculations for Reliance exclude standalone headline mentions of the group's other most visible consumer brands like Jio, Mumbai Indians, Network18, Moneycontrol and Hamleys.

This was the third year in a row when Reliance topped Wizikey's Newsmakers rankings among all Indian corporates.

This latest report by Wizikey recognizes the "hottest companies and Newsmakers of 2022, that have been visible for various reasons from investments, acquisitions, partnerships, and more", the statement said.

For Reliance, it said from various acquisitions of brands like Mandarin Oriental, Addverb Technologies, Campa Cola, & more to announcing Rs 3.5 lakh crore investments, and much more contributed to the firm being number one position for consecutive three years.

State Bank of India also made various investments in companies - from various partnerships and signing MoUs to various news related to writing loans off and raising Rs 10,000 crores through infrastructure bonds contributed to reaching the second position.

From acquiring stakes in multiple companies such as Gift City Clearing Corp, Verve Financial Services and NARCL, to allotting lakhs of equity shares under ESOS, profit surges made ICICI Bank Limited the third most visible corporate.

Bharti Airtel Limited made quite a buzz during the launch of 5G and crossed the 1 million user mark, to various features, plans and product launch across Airtel, Airtel payments bank, Airtel XStream contributed highly in taking over the fourth position.

One 97 Communications, which was listed a year back, ranked fifth in the list with news from stock price fall to buyback of shares, to launching various services such as BNPL for train ticket booking via IRCTC, various hiring and changes in top-level positions contributed to making it the fifth most visible company.

Commenting on this year's report, Aakriti Bhargava, co-founder, and CEO of Wizikey said, "2022 saw both lows and highs on the Sensex, with companies navigating economic pressures amidst the war and rising crude oil prices."

Infosys (No 6), Tata Consultancy Services Limited (7), Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited (8), Maruti Suzuki India (9), Tata Motors (10), and HDFC Bank (11) were the others on the list.

Recently listed startup Zomato was ranked at spot 12th, ahead of Wipro (13), Axis Bank (14), NTPC (15), Tata Steel (16), ITC (17) and Larsen & Toubro (18).

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Wizikey Newsmakers report Reliance Jio Network 18 Mumbai Indians Money Control Hamleys
India Matters
Parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha during the ongoing Winter Session of Parliament (Photo | PTI)
Opposition walks out of Rajya Sabha over demand for debate on Chinese border attack
Supreme Court (Photo | EPS)
Don't mention again and again: SC refuses submissions seeking early setting up of bench to hear Bilkis' plea
Jharkhand Congress MLA Mamta Devi (Photo | Jharkhand Congress Youth @ Facebook)
Jharkhand: Congress MLA Mamta Devi, 12 others sentenced five-year jail in 2016 firing case
Udhayanidhi Stalin (Express Illustations)
Udhayanidhi's elevation triggers 'Sunrise vs Sonrise' debate in Tamil Nadu

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp