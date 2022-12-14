Home Business

India could see 100 large-scale profitable start-ups in five years  

The report adds that the country has significant room for growth in public market cap compared to other countries. 

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: India may see over 100 matured and large-scale profitable or path-to-profitability start-ups in the next five years, says a report by Redseer Strategy Consultants. While about 20 of them have already been listed, 80 start-ups have the potential to look at an IPO journey, it says.  Rohan Agarwal, Partner, Redseer Strategy Consultants, said, “There must be a deliberate and goal-based approach to be IPO ready.”

The report adds that the country has significant room for growth in public market cap compared to other countries. From about $43 trillion market capitalization in the US, about 25% can be attributed to tech/new-age companies, and this includes Apple, Amazon etc.  In India, with about a $3.9 trillion market capitalization, only about 1% can be attributed to tech/new-age companies.

“We are just getting started with the journey of start-ups coming up and going towards their path to profitability, then looking at that public market journey,” the report said.  The stock performance of tech IPOs compared to other consumer companies has seen a steeper crash. The big reason behind this is the global macro situation, as profits are a lot more valuable in the current situation. Moreover, tech companies have now prioritised growth, it added. 

A typical company that would be cash flow positive two years from now would see discounting of at least 20-30% of their valuations in a low-interest rate situation, which goes up significantly in a high-interest rate situation which are being seen at present. 

“When we look at similar situations in the past 20-odd years, we realise that it still takes a bit of time for markets to come back sustainably, even after the interest rates start dropping.  Because, in effect, the market rates would have already factored in the decreasing interest rates into the prices. The learning is that there may be more time, maybe a few quarters, for the markets to recover. We always see IPOs bouncing back post downturns,” said Rohan Agarwal.

