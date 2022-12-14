Sensex, Nifty surge led by gains in IT, banking stocks as inflation eases

Arshad Khan By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Sensex and Nifty inched higher on Tuesday, led by gains in information technology (IT) and banking stocks after the country’s retail inflation for November eased below the Reserve Bank of India’s upper tolerance limit of 6%. The BSE Sensex surged 402.73 points or 0.65% to end at 62,533.30 while the Nifty 50 climbed 110.85 points or 0.60% to settle at 18,608.

Headline Consumer Price Index (CPI) inflation for November decelerated to 5.9% year-on-year (YoY) from 6.8% in October. This was below the wide consensus of 6.4%.

A fall in the inflation rate may propel the central bank to go slow on future repo rate hikes, thus making lending easier. The surge also comes on the back of positive movement seen in the global equity market ahead of the US retail inflation data and the crucial US Federal Reserve’s Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting that would decide on future rate hikes.

Later in the day, the US reported that its consumer price index (CPI) inflation surged 7.1% in November from a year-ago period but down from 7.7% in October. The US equity market welcomed this update as stock futures jumped over 3%.

Shrikant Chouhan, head of equity research (retail) at Kotak Securities, said, “Markets were on a firm footing on the back of short covering as retail inflation easing to an 11-month low raised hopes that the rate hike regime could slow down and take a pause, going ahead. Also, overnight gains in the US markets further aided the local market sentiment, which had slipped into a range-bound mode over the past few sessions.”

In the Sensex pack, IndusInd Bank, Bajaj Finance, Infosys and HCL Tech were the top gainers. Nestle India, Tata Steel, Maruti Suzuki, Titan, HUL and Dr Reddy’s were the only laggards in the 30-share pack.

