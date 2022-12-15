Home Business

Civil Aviation Minister inaugurates Air India's Mumbai-San Francisco direct flight

After inaugurating the flight, Scindia said the country's civil aviation sector is on the cusp of  transformation and boom.

Published: 15th December 2022 04:34 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th December 2022 04:34 PM

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Thursday inaugurated Air India's direct flight between Mumbai and San Francisco.

The flight will be operated thrice a week.

Currently, Air India operates services from Mumbai to Newark.

After San Francisco, the airline plans to connect Mumbai with New York next year.

"We need to push further, stronger, faster..." the minister said.

The event was held virtually, with ministers and officials joining from Delhi and Mumbai.

Air India Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director Campbell Wilson said the Mumbai-San Francisco service is a significant step forward in the journey of the new Air India. "It is a significant milestone in restoring a major Air India long haul hub in the city of Mumbai."

According to him, the carrier will be starting non-stop flights from Mumbai to New York, Paris and Frankfurt in early 2023.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said the state is working on airport expansion and plans to develop helipads in every talukas to increase air connectivity.

He also said 1,50,988 travellers transited through Mumbai airport in 24 hours on December 10.

Wilson and Shinde joined the event virtually from Mumbai, while Scindia and other officials were in the national capital.

After the Tata group took over the loss-making Air India in January this year, the airline has been working on expanding its services and fleet.

Last month, Air India Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director Campbell Wilson said the airline will increase its market share to 30 per cent in domestic and international routes.

