Home Business

Govt to sell up to 5 per cent stake in IRCTC via offer for sale

The stake sale in IRCTC is part of the government’s disinvestment target. The Centre has set a target to raise Rs 65,000 crore through divestment in FY2022-23.

Published: 15th December 2022 10:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th December 2022 10:17 AM   |  A+A-

Indian railways, trains

Image used for representational purpose only. ( File | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Government of India is selling up to 5% stake in the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) through an (offer for sale) on Thursday and Friday. The floor price of the OFS has been fixed at Rs 680 per share which translates to a near 7.5% discount from the stock’s close of Rs 735 on Wednesday. The OFS size is Rs 2,720 crore at Floor Price. The total stake of the government in the company is 67.4%.

The stake sale in IRCTC is part of the government’s disinvestment target. The Centre has set a target to raise Rs 65,000 crore through divestment in FY2022-23. “The promoter proposes to sell up to 2,00,00,000 equity shares of the company, (representing 2.5% of the total issued and paid up equity share capital of the company), on December 15, 2022, (for non-Retail Investors only) and on December 16, 2022  (for Retail Investors and for non-retail investors who choose to carry forward their unallotted bids) with an option to additionally sell 2,00,00,000 equity shares (representing 2.5% of the issued and paid up equity share of the company),” IRCTC said in a regulatory filing on Wednesday.  Minimum 25% of the shares in the OFS is reserved for mutual funds and insurance companies, while 10% will be kept aside for retail investors.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation IRCTC
India Matters
Sabarimala. (File Photo)
In 28 days, Sabarimala revenue touches Rs 148 crore
Visuals of the fire caused by a blast in the airconditioner unit of a residential building in Choolaimedu, Chennai. (Photos | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Man charred to death in Chennai's Choolaimedu after AC blast triggers fire
L-R: The heads of the Congress' Nagaland unit Kewekhape Therie, Meghalaya unit Vincent Pala, and Tripura unit Birajit Sinha. (Photos | Twitter)
Congress has a mountain to climb ahead of elections in Nagaland, Meghalaya, Tripura
Extortion by cops: Bengaluru citizens wary of staying out late

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp