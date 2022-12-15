I can’t come back at 75, there is no Plan B: Nandan Nilekani

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Infosys non-executive Chairman Nandan Nilekani, who returned to the company in 2017 following Vishal Sikka’s exit, on Wednesday said if he hands over to somebody and it doesn’t work out, there is ‘no Plan B’. “I can’t come back at 75 and there is no Plan B,” Nilekani said. At Infosys40 celebrations on Wednesday, Nilekani said, “I will be handing over to a chairman, at whatever point I exit from scene, who will be a non-founder. Now, there is no plan B. In case you hand over to someone and it doesn’t work out, there is no plan B.” He added that he does not think any of the other founders want to come back either, and that he has to make sure that when he exits the scene, he wants to implement Murthy’s vision of putting in place the leadership structure, and people with the right values to take it forward. “How do you create institutions that outlive you? How do you create institutions that cross generations? How do you create institutions that move from an ownership model to a professional model?,” he questioned, adding, “it’s not clear to me (referring to the succession plan). I have not found a person whom I can hand over.” Talking about the relationship between the CEO and the Chairman, he said, “... the CEOs job is running, executing, managing, motivating people, and being very customer-focused. One of the things I like about Salil (CEO) is he will drop everything and catch a flight to Greenland if necessary, if he has to close a deal.” Nilekani also said they are practising 3 Rs- Relevance, Resilience and Responsiveness.