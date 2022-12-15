Home Business

I can’t come back at 75, there is no Plan B: Nandan Nilekani

He added that he does not think any of the other founders want to come back either, and that he has to  implement Murthy’s vision of putting in place the leadership structure.

Published: 15th December 2022 08:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th December 2022 08:29 AM   |  A+A-

Infosys chairman Nandan Nilekani

Infosys chairman Nandan Nilekani (File photo| Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  Infosys non-executive Chairman Nandan Nilekani, who returned to the company in 2017
following Vishal Sikka’s exit, on Wednesday said if he hands over to somebody and it doesn’t work out, there is ‘no Plan B’.

“I can’t come back at 75 and there is no Plan B,” Nilekani said. At Infosys40 celebrations on Wednesday, Nilekani said, “I will be handing over to a chairman, at whatever point I exit from scene, who will be a non-founder. Now, there is no plan B. In case you hand over to someone and it doesn’t work out, there is no plan B.”

He added that he does not think any of the other founders want to come back either, and that he has to make sure that when he exits the scene, he wants to implement Murthy’s vision of putting in place the leadership structure, and people with the right values to take it forward.

“How do you create institutions that outlive you? How do you create institutions that cross generations? How do you create institutions that move from an ownership model to a professional model?,” he questioned, adding, “it’s not clear to me (referring to the succession plan). I have not found a person whom I can hand over.”

Talking about the relationship between the CEO and the Chairman, he said, “... the CEOs job is running, executing, managing, motivating people, and being very customer-focused. One of the things I like about Salil (CEO) is he will drop everything and catch a flight to Greenland if necessary, if he has to close a deal.” Nilekani also said they are practising 3 Rs- Relevance, Resilience and Responsiveness. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Nandan Nilekani Plan B Infosys40
India Matters
Parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha during the ongoing Winter Session of Parliament (Photo | PTI)
Opposition walks out of Rajya Sabha over demand for debate on Chinese border attack
Supreme Court (Photo | EPS)
Don't mention again and again: SC refuses submissions seeking early setting up of bench to hear Bilkis' plea
Jharkhand Congress MLA Mamta Devi (Photo | Jharkhand Congress Youth @ Facebook)
Jharkhand: Congress MLA Mamta Devi, 12 others sentenced five-year jail in 2016 firing case
Udhayanidhi Stalin (Photo | Vignesh Saravanan, EPS)
Udhayanidhi's elevation triggers 'Sunrise vs Sonrise' debate in Tamil Nadu

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp