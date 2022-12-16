Crypto unicorn CoinSwitch to diversify into wealth tech

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Crypto investing app CoinSwitch is diversifying into other asset classes and it has revealed its new brand identity including a new logo.

Ahead of its foray into wealth tech, the company is now transitioning from a single-asset app to a wealth-tech destination.

“We revolutionised crypto investing experience with a simple UI/UX to become the largest crypto investing platform in India. The brand new colourful, contemporary but sophisticated colour palette resembles our core motto simplicity and inclusion and embodies our vision and the way forward — to become a preferred investment destination for all Indians,” said Ashish Singhal, Co-founder and CEO, CoinSwitch.

Founded in 2017 by Ashish Singhal, Govind Soni, and Vimal Sagar Tiwari, and backed by investors including Andreessen Horowitz (a16z), Tiger Global, Sequoia Capital India, Ribbit Capital, Paradigm, and Coinbase Ventures, the company is now focused on offering multiple asset classes.

BENGALURU: Crypto investing app CoinSwitch is diversifying into other asset classes and it has revealed its new brand identity including a new logo. Ahead of its foray into wealth tech, the company is now transitioning from a single-asset app to a wealth-tech destination. “We revolutionised crypto investing experience with a simple UI/UX to become the largest crypto investing platform in India. The brand new colourful, contemporary but sophisticated colour palette resembles our core motto simplicity and inclusion and embodies our vision and the way forward — to become a preferred investment destination for all Indians,” said Ashish Singhal, Co-founder and CEO, CoinSwitch. Founded in 2017 by Ashish Singhal, Govind Soni, and Vimal Sagar Tiwari, and backed by investors including Andreessen Horowitz (a16z), Tiger Global, Sequoia Capital India, Ribbit Capital, Paradigm, and Coinbase Ventures, the company is now focused on offering multiple asset classes.