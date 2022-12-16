Home Business

November exports growth flat at USD 32 billion, trade deficit widens

Imports, however, rose by 29.5% to $493.61 billion during the eight months period of this fiscal. It was $381.17 billion during April-November 2021, as per the data.

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  India’s exports recorded a flat growth of 0.59% to Rs 31.99 billion in November as against $31.8 billion recorded in the same period last year. Trade deficit widened to $23.89 billion during the month, according to the data released by the government on Thursday. Imports rose by 5.37% to $55.88 billion in November as compared to $53.03 billion in the corresponding month a year ago, the data showed.

uring April-November 2022, exports increased by 11% to $295.26 billion as compared to $265.77 billion in the same month last year. Imports, however, rose by 29.5% to $493.61 billion during the eight months period of this fiscal. It was $381.17 billion during April-November 2021, as per the data.

The merchandise trade deficit for April-November 2022 has increased to $198.35 billion as against $115.39 billion in April-November 2021. India’s exports entered negative territory after a gap of about two years, declining sharply by 16.65% to $29.78 billion in October, mainly due to global demand slowdown, even as trade deficit widened to $26.91 billion.

