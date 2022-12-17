Home Business

28% GST on online games where winning depends on certain outcome: CBIC chief

The GoM, in its last meeting in November, had agreed on a 28 per cent GST on online gaming casinos and horse racing.

Published: 17th December 2022 07:28 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th December 2022 07:28 PM   |  A+A-

Online gaming, Rummy, Gambling,

Image used for representational purpose only.

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Central Board of Indirect Taxes chief Vivek Johri on Saturday said online games where winning is dependent on a certain outcome would attract 28 per cent GST on the full bet value.

Though the report of the Group of Ministers (GoM) on online gaming did not come up for discussion at the GST Council, the department would go by the view that 28 per cent GST is payable on full bet value put in by a player, and not net of margins.

The comments assume significance as the Gameskraft Technology Pvt Ltd (GTPL) GST evasion case is still in court.

Directorate General of GST Intelligence (DGGI) in September issued a show cause notice to Bengaluru-based online gaming company Gameskraft Technology Pvt Ltd (GTPL), for not Goods and Services Tax (GST) to the tune of Rs 21,000 crore.

Asked what would be the position of the Central Board of Indirect Taxes (CBIC) since the Council has not decided yet on the GoM report, Johri said the department's view is that 28 per cent GST is payable on actionable claims arising out of betting or gambling and the tax is to be payable on full value, not net of margins.

"The gaming activity is considered as gambling because the winning is dependent on a certain outcome," Johri said.

The report of the GoM could not come up for discussions in the GST Council since it came in just two days ahead of the Council meeting and hence could not be circulated to the states.

Usually, the GST Council secretariat gives notice to members of the GST Council before tabling any agenda.

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma chaired the Group of Ministers (GoM) on Thursday and submitted its report to Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

The GoM, in its last meeting in November, had agreed on a 28 per cent GST on online gaming casinos and horse racing.

However, in absence of consensus on whether the tax should be levied on only the fees charged by the portal or the entire consideration, including the bet amount, received from participants, the GoM had decided to refer all suggestions to the GST Council for a final decision.

Briefing reporter after the GST Council meeting on Saturday, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said the GoM report would be "discussed threadbare" when the Council takes it up for discussion.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
GST Council Online Gaming
India Matters
Bilkis Bano at a press conference (File Photo: Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Supreme Court dismisses Bilkis Bano's plea seeking review of its earlier order
BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia (File photo| PTI)
Kharge should expel Rahul Gandhi from Congress: BJP
Deepika Padukone and Shah Rukh Khan in 'Besharam Rang' from 'Pathaan'. (Screengrab)
Complaint plea filed in Bihar court over song in film 'Pathaan'
Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) flags for representational purposes.
Mumbai: MVA allies take out 'Halla Bol' protest march against Maha govt

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp