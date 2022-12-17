Home Business

Centre, states working on property, discoms data sharing to widen GST payer base

Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs chief Vivek Johri said a pilot project on data sharing with discoms is ongoing in Madhya Pradesh.

Published: 17th December 2022 07:36 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th December 2022 07:36 PM   |  A+A-

Power Grid, Electricity, Power, Power cut, Electric Grid

Image for representational purpose only.

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Centre and states are working out strategies to widen the taxpayer base under GST and have started pilot projects on sharing data with discoms and property tax details to identify non-GST registered businesses.

Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) chief Vivek Johri said a pilot project on data sharing with discoms is ongoing in Madhya Pradesh, while Gujarat is undertaking a pilot on PAN-based linkage of businesses.

Maharashtra is doing a pilot on sharing property tax data and geo-tagging businesses and linking with their property.

"We are working out (a) strategy, we are discussing with states. Widening the GST base would mean we have to see taxpayers who ought to be in the tax net are there or not. What we are looking at is robust data from all agencies," Johri told reporters here.

Explaining how the data sharing with power distribution companies or discoms would work, Johri said the department would match database to see who are electricity consumers with commercial use connections and not in the tax department database.

He said the missing link can be detected if the property or electricity connection is registered for commercial use but not registered under Goods and Services Tax (GST).

Currently, there are 1.4 crore businesses registered under GST, which was launched on July 1, 2017.

Briefing reporters after the 48th GST Council meeting on Saturday, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman had said that the Centre and states would attempt to widen the GST base at every level to increase the tax mop-up, which is averaging about Rs 1.4 lakh crore every month.

"The focus will be on how much all of us are putting effort...to widen the tax base," she said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
GST Council Discoms Property GST
India Matters
Bilkis Bano at a press conference (File Photo: Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Supreme Court dismisses Bilkis Bano's plea seeking review of its earlier order
BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia (File photo| PTI)
Kharge should expel Rahul Gandhi from Congress: BJP
Deepika Padukone and Shah Rukh Khan in 'Besharam Rang' from 'Pathaan'. (Screengrab)
Complaint plea filed in Bihar court over song in film 'Pathaan'
Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) flags for representational purposes.
Mumbai: MVA allies take out 'Halla Bol' protest march against Maha govt

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp