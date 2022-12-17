Home Business

Honda to hike vehicle prices by up to Rs 30,000 from January

The company joins Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai, Tata Motors and other market leaders to hike prices from the next month.

Published: 17th December 2022 07:20 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th December 2022 07:20 PM   |  A+A-

Honda Cars

Honda Cars used for representational purposes only. (File photo | AP)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Japanese car maker Honda on Friday said it is planning to increase prices of its entire model range by up to Rs 30,000 from January to partially offset the impact of rising input costs and prepare products in compliance with upcoming stricter emission norms.

The company, which is present in the country through a wholly-owned subsidiary, joins the likes of market leader Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai, Tata Motors, Mercedes-Benz, Audi, Renault, Kia India and MG Motor, who have also made the year-end announcements to hike prices from the next month.

"After assessing the consistent increase in the input cost of raw materials and upcoming regulatory requirements, we will have to undergo a price revision for our products from January 23. The increment will be in the range of up to Rs 30,000 and vary from model to model," Honda Cars India Vice President (Sales and Marketing) Kunal Behl told PTI.

As per the second phase of BS-VI emission regulations, to be effective from April 2023, vehicles will need to have an onboard self-diagnostic device to monitor the real-time driving emission levels.

The device will constantly monitor key parts for meeting emission standards, such as catalytic converter and oxygen sensors, to keep a close watch on emissions.

Additionally, in order to control the level of fuel burnt, the vehicles will also carry programmed fuel injectors, which would control the timing and amount of fuel injected into the petrol engine.

Even the semiconductors used by the vehicle will have to be upgraded to monitor throttle, crankshaft positions, air intake pressure, the temperature of the engine and the content of the emissions from the exhaust (particulate matter, nitrogen oxide, CO2, Sulphur), etc.

