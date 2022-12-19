Markets trade higher in early trade

Home Business

The 30-share BSE benchmark Sensex advanced 127.48 points to 61,465.29 after a positive beginning. The broader NSE Nifty climbed 37.85 points to 18,306.85.

Published: 19th December 2022 10:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th December 2022 10:33 AM   |  A+A-

sensex

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Equity benchmarks climbed in early trade on Monday, bouncing back after falling in the previous two trading sessions.

From the Sensex pack, Power Grid, ITC, Bharti Airtel, Nestle, Bajaj Finserv, Bajaj Finance, Mahindra & Mahindra and HDFC were the major winners.

Tata Motors, IndusInd Bank, Larsen & Toubro were among the laggards. Elsewhere in Asia, equity markets in Seoul, Tokyo, Shanghai and Hong Kong were trading lower.

The US markets had ended lower on Friday. The BSE benchmark fell 461.22 points or 0.75 per cent to settle at 61,337.81 on Friday. 

The Nifty declined 145.90 points or 0.79 per cent to end at 18,269. International oil benchmark Brent crude climbed 1.10 per cent to USD 79.91 per barrel.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) offloaded shares worth Rs 1,975.44 crore on Friday, according to exchange data.

