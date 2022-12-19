Home Business

Sensex, Nifty climb nearly 1 per cent; end two-session losing streak

Elsewhere in Asia, equity markets in Seoul, Tokyo, Shanghai and Hong Kong ended lower. Equity exchanges in Europe were trading in the green in mid-session deals.

Published: 19th December 2022 05:23 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th December 2022 05:23 PM   |  A+A-

Stocks, BSE, Sensex, NSE, Stock Market

Image used for representational purpose only.

By PTI

MUMBAI: Benchmark BSE Sensex and Nifty closed higher by nearly 1 per cent on Monday, ending their two-session losing streak following heavy buying in banking, oil and FMCG shares.

The 30-share BSE barometer jumped 468.38 points or 0.76 per cent to settle at 61,806.19 as 24 of its stocks advanced.

During the day, it advanced 507.11 points or 0.82 per cent to a high of 61,844.92. The broader NSE Nifty climbed 151.45 points or 0.83 per cent to end at 18,420.45. The indices had declined by more than 2 per cent in the last two sessions.

"Stabilizing after the previous session, domestic indices edged towards gains owing to optimistic cues from western markets," said Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services.

From the Sensex pack, Mahindra & Mahindra, Power Grid, Bharti Airtel, Bajaj Finserv, HDFC, Hindustan Unilever, Maruti, ITC, Titan, Nestle, Bajaj Finance and Reliance Industries were the major winners.

Tata Consultancy Services, Infosys, Tata Motors and IndusInd Bank were among the laggards.

The IT sector stood out as an exception to the rally, as the growth guidance of the US IT sector signalled downgrades, Vinod Nair said adding that fears of a worldwide recession and mounting local COVID cases weighed heavily on Asian stocks.

"Optimism in European markets and short covering helped local benchmarks stage a smart bounce back even as other Asian market peers languished in negative territory. Despite the recovery, investors are lacking confidence after the recent US Federal Reserve's indication of more rate hikes in the coming year," said Shrikant Chouhan, Head of Equity Research (Retail), Kotak Securities Ltd.

While markets may stay volatile in the coming sessions, selective buying will continue to be the mantra of investors till the worries about interest rates subside, he said.

In the broader market, the BSE midcap gauge climbed 0.67 per cent and smallcap index climbed 0.29 per cent.

Among sectoral indices, services jumped 1.94 per cent, auto climbed 1.67 per cent, FMCG (1.43 per cent), consumer discretionary (0.94 per cent), energy (0.93 per cent) and metal (0.91 per cent). IT and tech were the laggards.

Elsewhere in Asia, equity markets in Seoul, Tokyo, Shanghai and Hong Kong ended lower. Equity exchanges in Europe were trading in the green in mid-session deals. The US markets ended lower on Friday.

International oil benchmark Brent crude climbed 1.15 per cent to USD 79.95 per barrel. Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) offloaded shares worth Rs 1,975.44 crore on Friday, according to exchange data.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sensex Nifty Stocks
India Matters
Bilkis Bano at a press conference (File Photo: Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Supreme Court dismisses Bilkis Bano's plea seeking review of its earlier order
BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia (File photo| PTI)
Kharge should expel Rahul Gandhi from Congress: BJP
Deepika Padukone and Shah Rukh Khan in 'Besharam Rang' from 'Pathaan'. (Screengrab)
Complaint plea filed in Bihar court over song in film 'Pathaan'
Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) flags for representational purposes.
Mumbai: MVA allies take out 'Halla Bol' protest march against Maha govt

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp