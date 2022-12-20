Ericsson ramps up 5G equipment production

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Swedish telecom gear maker Ericsson announced that it is ramping up its production capacity and operations with its partner Jabil in Pune to meet the needs of 5G network deployments in India. The company said the high-technology production ramp-up will expand operations and will also generate employment for nearly 2,000 people in the country.

Bharti Airtel (Airtel) and Jio have selected Ericsson as their partner to deploy 5G networks in the country. “As 5G gets introduced in India, we are ramping up production of our 5G telecom equipment in Pune in a phased manner, to support the network deployments of Indian telecom service providers. The production in India is part of our global production footprint with a presence across continents,” said Nunzio Mirtillo, head of the market area Southeast Asia, Oceania and India, Ericsson.

The company said its ultra-lightweight, Massive MIMO antenna integrated radios AIR 3219 and AIR 3268 will be produced there initially to support 5G deployments. To increase flexibility and speed in bringing products into the market, Ericsson India is establishing a technology centre. “With our experience of deploying 5G in over 50 countries, we look forward to the opportunity of helping our partners to transition to 5G,” says Mirtillo.

