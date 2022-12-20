Jio, Airtel gain subscribers, Vodafone Idea continues to lose users

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Telecom operators Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel added 1.41 million and 0.8 million mobile users, respectively, in October 2022, according to the latest data released by telecom regulatory body Trai. India’s third largest telco, Vodafone Idea continued to lose its subscribers, losing a whopping 3.5 million mobile users in October 2022. Its total user base is 245.62 million. The telco had lost 4 million subscribers in September 2022 too. The market share of Jio, Airtel and Vodafone Idea in the wireless segment is 36.85%, 31.92% and 21.48%, respectively.

Reliance Jio consolidated its market leadership in the landline space in October as it added 0.24 million wireline users, taking its total user base to 7.89 million. Bharti Airtel added 0.1 million users and state-owned Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) lost another 5,895 wireline users.

In terms of market share in the wireline segment, Reliance Jio with 29.45% maintains a top spot, followed by BSNL at 26.45% and Bharti Airtel at 24.27%. In October 2022, a total of 11.81 million requests were received for MNP (Mobile Number Portability). Out of a total of 11.81 million new requests, 6.97 million requests were received from Zone-I and 4.83 million requests were received from Zone II.

“The cumulative MNP requests increased from 748.11 million at the end of September-22 to 759.92 million at the end of October-22, since the implementation of MNP,” reads Trai data. In terms of active users, Airtel has the maximum proportion of 98.08% of its active wireless subscribers (VLR) as against its total wireless subscribers (HLR) on the date of peak VLR in the month of October 22.

