Home Business

Jio, Airtel gain subscribers, Vodafone Idea continues to lose users

Telecom operators Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel added 1.41 million and 0.8 million mobile users, respectively, in October 2022, according to the latest data released by telecom regulatory body Trai.

Published: 20th December 2022 07:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th December 2022 07:31 AM   |  A+A-

Image for representational purpose only.

Image for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Telecom operators Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel added 1.41 million and 0.8 million mobile users, respectively, in October 2022, according to the latest data released by telecom regulatory body Trai. India’s third largest telco, Vodafone Idea continued to lose its subscribers, losing a whopping 3.5 million mobile users in October 2022. Its total user base is 245.62 million. The telco had lost 4 million subscribers in September 2022 too. The market share of Jio, Airtel and Vodafone Idea in the wireless segment is 36.85%, 31.92% and 21.48%, respectively.

Reliance Jio consolidated its market leadership in the landline space in October as it added 0.24 million wireline users, taking its total user base to 7.89 million. Bharti Airtel added 0.1 million users and state-owned Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) lost another 5,895 wireline users.

In terms of market share in the wireline segment, Reliance Jio with 29.45% maintains a top spot, followed by BSNL at 26.45% and Bharti Airtel at 24.27%. In October 2022, a total of 11.81 million requests were received for MNP (Mobile Number Portability). Out of a total of 11.81 million new requests, 6.97 million requests were received from Zone-I and 4.83 million requests were received from Zone II.

“The cumulative MNP requests increased from 748.11 million at the end of September-22 to 759.92 million at the end of October-22, since the implementation of MNP,” reads Trai data. In terms of active users, Airtel has the maximum proportion of 98.08% of its active wireless subscribers (VLR) as against its total wireless subscribers (HLR) on the date of peak VLR in the month of October 22.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Reliance Jio Bharti Airtel Vodafone Idea BSNL
India Matters
Congress MP Mallikarjun Kharge speaks in the Rajya Sabha during the ongoing Winter Session of Parliament, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
LS adjourned amid heated exchanges between BJP, Opposition members over Kharge's 'dog' remark
Delhi Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena (Photo | ANI)
Delhi L-G directs chief secretary to recover Rs 97 crore from AAP for political advertisements
Justice DY Chandrachud. (File Photo | PTI)
SC disposes of 6,844 cases since Chandrachud took over as CJI
Image of Naxalites used for representational purpose. (File Photo | PTI)
Recruitment of young girls in Naxalite outfit: NIA files charge sheet

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp