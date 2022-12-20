Markets surge despite weak global cues 

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Despite weak global cues, India’s equity market moved forward on Monday with the benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty ending nearly 1% higher. While the 30-share Sensex surged 468 points to end at 61,806, the broader Nifty50 climbed 151 points or 0.83% to end at 18,420.

In the Sensex pack, Mahindra & Mahindra (2.97%), Power Grid (2.58%), Bharti Airtel (2.31%) and Bajaj Finserv (2%) were the top gainers while Tata Consultancy Services (1.13%), Infosys (0.97%) and Tata Motors (0.80%) shed maximum.

“An unexpected bullish day was seen at Dalal Street where short covering and value buying ruled the roost. Barring IT, all the other sectoral indices ended in green, with maximum gains seen in Auto & FMCG Indices,” Prashanth Tapse - Research Analyst, Senior VP (Research), Mehta Equities.

According to Mehta, all eyes are now on the RBI monetary policy committee meeting minutes that would be out on Wednesday, December 21. The street will look for clues with regard to the inflation scenario and RBI’s plan of action in the months to come. Shrikant Chouhan, head of equity research (Retail) at Kotak Securities, said despite the recovery, investors are lacking confidence after the recent US Federal Reserve’s indication of more rate hikes in the coming year.

“While markets may stay volatile in the coming sessions, selective buying will continue to be the mantra of investors till the worries of interest rates subside. Technically, the Nifty found support near 18250 and reversed sharply thereafter. However, the short-term formation is still on the negative side,” added Chouhan.

Elsewhere in Asia, equity markets of Seoul, Tokyo, Shanghai and Hong Kong ended lower on the back of recession fears and mounting COVID cases in China. Meanwhile, Shares of Nykaa declined further on Monday, extending its losses for the sixth straight session.

