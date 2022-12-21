Airtel acquires strategic stake in tech start-up Lemnisk

Home Business

The deal is subject to statutory approvals. “We are delighted to welcome Lemnisk into Airtel StartUp accelerator program and be a part of our digital innovation engine.

Published: 21st December 2022

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Telecom operator Bharti Airtel announced that it has acquired a strategic stake in Lemnisk (Immensitas Private Limited) under Airtel’s StartUp Accelerator Program. The companies, Airtel and Lemnisk, will work together to build the world’s largest customer data platform (CDP) platform.

The deal is subject to statutory approvals. “We are delighted to welcome Lemnisk into the Airtel StartUp accelerator program and be a part of our digital innovation engine. We see potential in this alliance and together with Lemnisk, we aim to create the world’s largest CDP platform.

Lemnisk’s real-time marketing automation engine is a natural fit for us, where over 350 million customers interact with brands daily via multiple touch points,” said Adarsh Nair, CEO of Airtel Digital. Lemnisk is a Bengaluru-based start-up that offers real-time marketing automation and CDP capable of orchestrating one-to-one personalisation and cross-channel customer journeys at a scale that increases conversions, retention and growth for enterprises. The platform will offer enterprises an opportunity to create a nimble, scalable, and omnichannel engagement for their customers. 

