Cosmea-Piramal consortium pulls out of RCap resolution process

NEW DELHI: In a big setback to the insolvency resolution process of Reliance Capital, the consortium of Piramal Group and Cosmea Financial has pulled out of the bidding process citing significant changes in the contours of the process.

The consortium had submitted the highest bid of Rs 5,231 crore in the initial phases of the process. The lenders of Reliance Capital last week increased the base price – which was earlier fixed at Rs 5,231 crore – to Rs 6,500 crore for the e-auction to be held on Wednesday (December 21, 2022). Also, the rules laid down for the e-auction require the bidders to increase the bid value by a minimum of Rs 1,000 crore each in the first and the second round. This means the first bid has to be a minimum of Rs 7,500 crore and the second Rs 8,500 crore.

Subsequently, in the third and fourth rounds, the bid amount has to go up by Rs 500 crore and Rs 250 crore, respectively. The consortium feels that the new base price and the e-auction rules make the pricing of Reliance Capital assets unreasonable and arbitrary. It feels the new base price and the e-auction rules are unrealistic and unworkable.

The bidders are also of the opinion that non-transparency of not declaring the highest bidder and not providing the ranking of the bidders after every round, is contrary to the e-auction conducted throughout the country by the Government of India and the state governments relating to spectrum in the telecom sector and solar and wind power projects. With the exit of Cosmea-Piramal, there are now only three players left in the race -- Hinduja, Torrent Investment and Oaktree Capital.

