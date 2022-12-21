Home Business

Cosmea-Piramal consortium pulls out of RCap resolution process

The consortium had submitted the highest bid of Rs 5,231 crore in the initial phases of the process.

Published: 21st December 2022 08:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st December 2022 08:03 AM   |  A+A-

Anil Ambani

Reliance Capital Chairman Anil Ambani. (File| PTI)

By Dipak Mondal
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In a big setback to the insolvency resolution process of Reliance Capital, the consortium of Piramal Group and Cosmea Financial has pulled out of the bidding process citing significant changes in the contours of the process.

The consortium had submitted the highest bid of Rs 5,231 crore in the initial phases of the process. The lenders of Reliance Capital last week increased the base price – which was earlier fixed at Rs 5,231 crore – to Rs 6,500 crore for the e-auction to be held on Wednesday (December 21, 2022). Also, the rules laid down for the e-auction require the bidders to increase the bid value by a minimum of Rs 1,000 crore each in the first and the second round. This means the first bid has to be a minimum of Rs 7,500 crore and the second Rs 8,500 crore.

Subsequently, in the third and fourth rounds, the bid amount has to go up by Rs 500 crore and Rs 250 crore, respectively. The consortium feels that the new base price and the e-auction rules make the pricing of Reliance Capital assets unreasonable and arbitrary. It feels the new base price and the e-auction rules are unrealistic and unworkable.

The bidders are also of the opinion that non-transparency of not declaring the highest bidder and not providing the ranking of the bidders after every round, is contrary to the e-auction conducted throughout the country by the Government of India and the state governments relating to spectrum in the telecom sector and solar and wind power projects. With the exit of Cosmea-Piramal, there are now only three players left in the race -- Hinduja, Torrent Investment and Oaktree Capital.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Reliance Capital
India Matters
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi with padyatris during the party's Bharat Jodo Yatra, in Alwar district, Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022. (Photo | PTI)
Consider suspending Yatra if Covid protocols cannot be followed: Union Health Minister to Rahul
Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLC K Kavitha after questioning by the CBI in connection with the 'Delhi excise policy scam', in Hyderabad. (File Photo | PTI)
Delhi liquor scam: KCR's daughter Kavitha has stake in Indo Spirits, says ED
Image used for representational purpose.
India may buy MQ-9 UAVs that killed Al-Qaeda chief al-Zawahiri
Image used for representational purpose only.
Decadal census put off until further orders, no specific reason cited

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp