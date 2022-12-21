Home Business

Nifty may slide to 16,515 in one year, says Kotak Securities

This assumption by Kotak comes amid fear of a looming recession in the west, rising benchmark interest rates, cut in India’s GDP growth forecast among other downside risks.

Published: 21st December 2022 07:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st December 2022 07:49 AM   |  A+A-

NOTE: P/E stands for price-to-earnings per share

NOTE: P/E stands for price-to-earnings per share. (Photo | EPS)

By Arshad Khan
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Brokerage firm Kotak Securities on Tuesday said benchmark Nifty50 may fall to 16,515 by the end of CY2023 in a bear case scenario while in a bull case scenario, the 50-share index could reach 20,919. In a base case scenario, Kotak has set Nifty target at 18,717 for 2023.

On Tuesday, Nifty closed at 18,385. In CY2022 so far, the index has gained over 4%. “At 18,610, Nifty is trading at a PE (price-to-earnings) of 22.8x FY23E, 19.6x on FY24E and 16.9x on FY25E. Base case: we value NIFTY at 17x on FY25 EPS of `1,101, and arrive at Dec’23 NIFTY target of 18,717. Bull Case: we value Nifty at 19x and arrive Dec’23 Nifty Target at 20,919. Bear Case – we value Nifty at 15x and arrive Dec’23 Nifty Target at 16,515,” said the brokerage firm. 

This assumption by Kotak comes amid fear of a looming recession in the west, rising benchmark interest rates, cut in India’s GDP growth forecast among other downside risks. Kotak noted that downside risks are increasing from global factors and the lagged impact of monetary tightening. Kotak estimates Central banks will likely act a lot faster and harder on incipient inflation in the future after their humbling experience of the past two years.

“In addition, we expect them to target positive real rates in the long term. In this context, it would be interesting to see where multiples settle as and when the market adjusts to this ‘new’ reality of higher interest rates,” the brokerage stated.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Nifty Kotak Securities
India Matters
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi with padyatris during the party's Bharat Jodo Yatra, in Alwar district, Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022. (Photo | PTI)
Consider suspending Yatra if Covid protocols cannot be followed: Union Health Minister to Rahul
Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLC K Kavitha after questioning by the CBI in connection with the 'Delhi excise policy scam', in Hyderabad. (File Photo | PTI)
Delhi liquor scam: KCR's daughter Kavitha has stake in Indo Spirits, says ED
Image used for representational purpose.
India may buy MQ-9 UAVs that killed Al-Qaeda chief al-Zawahiri
Image used for representational purpose only.
Decadal census put off until further orders, no specific reason cited

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp