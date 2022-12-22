Home Business

Cognizant and Garuda Aerospace to propel drones with advanced digital capabilities

Cognizant and Garuda Aerospace will collectively bring a slew of drone-based management and monitoring offerings for businesses across sectors.

Image for representational purpose only.

By PTI

NEW DELHI: IT major Cognizant on Thursday announced that it has signed a pact with Garuda Aerospace, a drone startup, to power its drones with advanced digital capabilities.

The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) will also bring innovative solutions at scale for enterprises, according to a statement.

Cognizant and Garuda Aerospace will collectively bring a slew of drone-based management and monitoring offerings for businesses across sectors.

For instance, in agriculture sector, new offering provides intelligent water and soil management, crop spraying, aerial planting, among others.

For energy and utilities, an aerial intelligence solution helps in asset inspection, storm impact assessment, fire safety, among other operational areas.

In warehouse management, the drones can be used for inventory audit, tracking of products, video surveillance, and help move lightweight objects.

The collaboration will provide Cognizant associates across its service lines, including analytics, Internet of Things (IoT) the opportunity to work on such purpose-driven drone projects and real-life use cases.

Also, the associates keen to be trained as drone pilots will have access to Garuda Aerospace's training facilities.

"This collaboration with Cognizant will further enhance our 'Made in India' drones with world-class technologies and catalyse new, innovative solutions to help clients and their customers around the world," Agnishwar Jayaprakash, Founder and CEO, Garuda Aerospace said.

Achal Kataria, Vice President and India Country Head of Cognizant said the partnership will help elevate drone-based solutions and new use cases for enterprises across sectors.

