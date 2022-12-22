Home Business

Covid, recession fears hit market; Sensex falls 635 pts

In the highly volatile session, the 30-share index closed the session at 61,067.24, down 635.05 points from previous day closing.

Published: 22nd December 2022 09:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd December 2022 09:49 AM   |  A+A-

Sensex, stocks, market, stock market

Image for representational purpose only. ( File Photo)

By Arshad Khan
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Owing to the sharp spread of fresh covid-19 cases in China and looming fears of a global recession, India’s equity market took a beating on Wednesday with the BSE benchmark Sensex falling 1,068 points from the day’s high to a low of 60,938. 

In the highly volatile session, the 30-share index closed the session at 61,067.24, down 635.05 points from the previous day's closing. The Sensex is now down about 2500 points from its 52-week high of 63,583, scaled on December 1, 2022. The broader NSE Nifty50 declined 186.20 points or 1.01% to end at 18,199.10.

“Indian markets underperformed their Asian peers and came down crumbling on broad-based sell-off, mainly over concerns that recessionary fears in key major economies will have a spill-over effect on the local growth prospects going ahead. Investors are also worried that mounting Covid cases in China may lead to further deterioration in global economic health prompting traders to cut their equity market exposure,” said Shrikant Chouhan, Head of Equity Research (Retail), Kotak Securities.

The detection of three cases of Omicron subvariant BF.7, the strain driving China’s current surge of Covid cases, in India is also said to have spooked investors and added to the volatility. Siddhartha Khemka, Head - Of retail Research, at Motilal Oswal Financial Services, said that Covid-sensitive sectors such as pharma and diagnostics are in limelight and are expected to remain in momentum.  

“On the other hand, sectors like travel and tourism, hotels, airlines, entertainment and retail sectors may witness some pressure. Given the concern over the resurgence of the pandemic once again along with recessionary fear, we expect the market volatility to continue,” added Khemka.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
covid-19 global recession Sensex
India Matters
Congress leader Jairam Ramesh. (File Photo | PTI)
'Chronology Samjhiye': Congress' jibe at govt over PM's Covid meeting
Former Niti Aayog VC Arvind Panagariya (File Photo | EPS)
Arvind Panagariya cautions against cutting trade ties with China
Rajya Sabha member Rajeev Chandrasekhar (Photo | PTI)
Potential of Indian being exposed to online game with harmful info has increased: MoS IT
Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo)
Nine policemen convicted in 2006 Etah fake encounter case

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp