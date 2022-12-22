Home Business

Potential of Indian being exposed to online game with harmful info has increased: MoS IT

In a written reply to the Lok Sabha, Rajeev Chandrasekhar said that the government is aware of the possible risks and challenges associated with online games that have such information.

Published: 22nd December 2022 10:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd December 2022 10:37 AM   |  A+A-

Rajeev Chandrasekhar

Rajya Sabha member Rajeev Chandrasekhar (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: With more Indians coming online, the potential of them being exposed to online gaming platforms with harmful information has also increased, Parliament was informed on Wednesday.

In a written reply to the Lok Sabha, Minister of State for Electronics and IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar said that the government is aware of the possible risks and challenges associated with online games that have such information.

"With the expansion of the Internet and more and more Indians coming online, the potential for Indians being exposed to the online games, offered by online gaming platform intermediaries including online games that have information that is harmful or violates any law, has also increased," he said.

The minister said that the government has come up with Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021 which cast a specific obligation on intermediaries, including intermediaries offering online games, to observe diligence.

ALSO READ | 28% GST on online games where winning depends on certain outcome: CBIC chief

He said that the rules provide that if intermediaries fail to observe diligence, they shall no longer be exempt from their liability under law for third-party information or data or communication link hosted by them.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
online gaming harmful information Parliament Rajeev Chandrasekhar
India Matters
Congress leader Jairam Ramesh. (File Photo | PTI)
'Chronology Samjhiye': Congress' jibe at govt over PM's Covid meeting
Former Niti Aayog VC Arvind Panagariya (File Photo | EPS)
Arvind Panagariya cautions against cutting trade ties with China
Rajya Sabha member Rajeev Chandrasekhar (Photo | PTI)
Potential of Indian being exposed to online game with harmful info has increased: MoS IT
Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo)
Nine policemen convicted in 2006 Etah fake encounter case

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp