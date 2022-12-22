Home Business

Rupee rises by 10 paise against US dollar in early trade 

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, declined 0.28 per cent to 103.87.

Published: 22nd December 2022 10:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd December 2022 10:24 AM   |  A+A-

Rupees

For reprentational purpose (Photo| IANS)

By PTI

MUMBAI: The rupee strengthened against the US dollar in opening trade on Thursday due to a weak greenback in the overseas markets and early gains in domestic equity markets.

Firm crude oil prices and forex outflows from capital markets, however, restricted the rupee's gains, according to forex dealers.

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the rupee opened higher at 82.78 to a dollar against the previous close of 82.84.

The domestic unit appreciated further to hit a high of 82.73 before trading at 82.74 at 0930 hrs, showing gains of 10 paise over the previous close.

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, declined 0.28 per cent to 103.87.

Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, advanced 0.45 per cent to USD 82.57 per barrel.

In the domestic equity market, the 30-share BSE Sensex rose by 397.14 points to 61,464.38 while NSE Nifty advanced 119.65 points to 18,318.75.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) turned net sellers in the capital markets on Wednesday as they sold shares worth Rs 1,119.11 crore, according to exchange data.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
rupee US dollar
India Matters
Congress leader Jairam Ramesh. (File Photo | PTI)
'Chronology Samjhiye': Congress' jibe at govt over PM's Covid meeting
Former Niti Aayog VC Arvind Panagariya (File Photo | EPS)
Arvind Panagariya cautions against cutting trade ties with China
Rajya Sabha member Rajeev Chandrasekhar (Photo | PTI)
Potential of Indian being exposed to online game with harmful info has increased: MoS IT
Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo)
Nine policemen convicted in 2006 Etah fake encounter case

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp