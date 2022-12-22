Home Business

Torrent group highest bidder for RCap

However, sources said despite emerging as the highest bidder, Torrent Group may not still end up acquiring Reliance Capital assets.

Published: 22nd December 2022 10:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd December 2022 10:03 AM   |  A+A-

Reliance Capital

For representational purpose

By Dipak Mondal
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Torrent Group emerged as the highest bidder with Rs 8,640 crore bid for Reliance Capital in the e-auction held on Wednesday. Hinduja Group was at a close number two. Oaktree and the consortium of Cosmea-Piramal didn’t participate in the e-auction.

However, sources said despite emerging as the highest bidder, Torrent Group may not still end up acquiring Reliance Capital assets. “Both Hinduja and Torrent are neck to neck. The NPV (net present value) of the resolution plan will decide the winner. CoC (Committee of creditors) will meet tomorrow and will consider the resolution plans of both Torrent and Hinduja,” said a source close to the lenders.

Not all the bid amount is paid upfront and they come in tranches. Therefore, the CoC will decide at the successful bidder after arriving at the Net Present Value (NPV) of the future payments. The consortium of Cosmea and Piramal Group has pulled out of the bidding process citing significant changes in the contours of the process.

The lenders of RCap last week increased the base price – which was earlier fixed at Rs 5,231 crore – to Rs 6,500 crore for e-auction to be held on Wednesday (December 21, 2022). It was feared that Oaktree would not participate in the e-auction after its demand for extension of the e-auction date was rejected by the CoC. RCap had received four binding bids on November 28, which was the last date for submitting the bids. The highest bid of Rs 5,231 crore has been submitted by a consortium of Cosmea Financial and Piramal. 

CoC to decide on successful bidder
Hinduja Group was at a close number two. Oaktree and the consortium of Cosmea-Piramal didn’t participate in the e-auction. However, sources said despite emerging as the highest bidder, Torrent Group may not still end up acquiring Reliance Capital assets

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Torrent Group Reliance Capital  Hinduja Group Piramal Net Present Value
India Matters
Congress leader Jairam Ramesh. (File Photo | PTI)
'Chronology Samjhiye': Congress' jibe at govt over PM's Covid meeting
Former Niti Aayog VC Arvind Panagariya (File Photo | EPS)
Arvind Panagariya cautions against cutting trade ties with China
Rajya Sabha member Rajeev Chandrasekhar (Photo | PTI)
Potential of Indian being exposed to online game with harmful info has increased: MoS IT
Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo)
Nine policemen convicted in 2006 Etah fake encounter case

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp