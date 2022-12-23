Home Business

Aloke Singh to head Air India’s low-cost carrier from January 1

Published: 23rd December 2022 07:51 AM

Aloke Singh (Photo | Twitter)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  In a big managerial change at Tata Group-run airlines, Air India Express chief executive officer Aloke Singh will be taking over as the chief of Air India’s low-cost airline business from January 1 next year. 

The low-cost carrier (LCC) business will comprise AirAsia India, 100 per cent owned by the Tatas, and Air India Express.

“The two constituent airlines will continue to have the full complement of regulatory post-holders until the merger is complete but, for now, a single CEO will provide the clarity and singular accountability necessary to navigate the process,” Air India CEO and managing director Campbell Wilson said in the internal communication. 

Singh will be the sole CEO of Air India LCC airline with effect from January 1, 2023. The present AirAsia India CEO Sunil Bhaskaran will assume the leadership of a new initiative -- an aviation training academy.

After taking over loss-making Air India in January this year, Tata group has been working on consolidating its airline business. On November 2, Air India said an operational review process is underway to integrate budget carrier AirAsia India with Air India Express and the merger is likely to be completed by the end of 2023.

