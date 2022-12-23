NDTV founders to sell most of their stake in broadcaster to Adani Group

Arshad Khan By

Express News Service

NDTV founding promoters -- Radhika Roy and Prannoy Roy -- on Friday said they will sell most of their remaining stake to to AMG Media network, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Adani Enterprises. The Roys said they will sell 27.26% out of their remaining 32.26% shareholding in the news broadcasting company to the Gautam Adani-led Group.

With this, the Adani Group will own about 65% equity in New Delhi Television Limited (NDTV), thereby becoming its majority stakeholder. The Roys, for the time being, will hold 5% stake in the company that they had started in 1988.

"The AMG Media Network, after the recent open offer, is now the single-largest shareholder in NDTV. Consequently, with mutual agreement we have decided to divest most of our shares in NDTV to the AMG Media Network," said Radhika & Prannoy Roy in a statement.

"Since the open offer was launched, our discussions with Gautam Adani have been constructive; all the suggestions we made were accepted by him positively and with openness," added the Roys.

ALSO READ | Senior journalist Ravish Kumar resigns from NDTV

According to a regulatory filing, Adanis would takeover the shares anytime after four working days from the date of this intimation i.e. on or after December 30, 2022, in one or more tranches.The volume-weighted average market price of NDTV in the last 60 trading days is Rs 368.43, the filing said. Based on this price, the sale of 1.75 crore shares would fetch Roys around Rs 648 crore.

NDTV shares closed Rs 339.95 a piece on Friday on the NSE.

On August 23 Adani Group had announced acquiring a 29.18% stake in NDTV by buying a company backed by the Roys. Thereafter, they launched an open offer to acquire an additional 26% from public shareholders.The Roys had initially then raised technicalities and delayed the process of transferring the 29.18% equity to the Adanis. It was then believed that the hostile takeover would get settled only in the courts.

ALSO READ | Want NDTV to become global news brand, says billionaire Gautam Adani

NDTV founding promoters -- Radhika Roy and Prannoy Roy -- on Friday said they will sell most of their remaining stake to to AMG Media network, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Adani Enterprises. The Roys said they will sell 27.26% out of their remaining 32.26% shareholding in the news broadcasting company to the Gautam Adani-led Group. With this, the Adani Group will own about 65% equity in New Delhi Television Limited (NDTV), thereby becoming its majority stakeholder. The Roys, for the time being, will hold 5% stake in the company that they had started in 1988. "The AMG Media Network, after the recent open offer, is now the single-largest shareholder in NDTV. Consequently, with mutual agreement we have decided to divest most of our shares in NDTV to the AMG Media Network," said Radhika & Prannoy Roy in a statement. "Since the open offer was launched, our discussions with Gautam Adani have been constructive; all the suggestions we made were accepted by him positively and with openness," added the Roys. ALSO READ | Senior journalist Ravish Kumar resigns from NDTV According to a regulatory filing, Adanis would takeover the shares anytime after four working days from the date of this intimation i.e. on or after December 30, 2022, in one or more tranches.The volume-weighted average market price of NDTV in the last 60 trading days is Rs 368.43, the filing said. Based on this price, the sale of 1.75 crore shares would fetch Roys around Rs 648 crore. NDTV shares closed Rs 339.95 a piece on Friday on the NSE. On August 23 Adani Group had announced acquiring a 29.18% stake in NDTV by buying a company backed by the Roys. Thereafter, they launched an open offer to acquire an additional 26% from public shareholders.The Roys had initially then raised technicalities and delayed the process of transferring the 29.18% equity to the Adanis. It was then believed that the hostile takeover would get settled only in the courts. ALSO READ | Want NDTV to become global news brand, says billionaire Gautam Adani