Home Business

Performance linked part goes up in Pichai’s revised salary

Google’s parent company Alphabet has approved a new pay structure for CEO Sundar Pichai that links a larger chunk of his salary to performance.

Published: 23rd December 2022 08:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd December 2022 08:02 AM   |  A+A-

Google CEO Sundar Pichai

Google CEO Sundar Pichai (File photo|PTI)

By Uma Kannan
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Google’s parent company Alphabet has approved a new pay structure for CEO Sundar Pichai that links a larger chunk of his salary to performance. The committee of the board of directors of Alphabet has approved a new equity award for Pichai.

It has increased the proportion of performance stock units (PSUs) to 60 per cent from 43 per cent, and also increased the performance requirement for on-target PSU payout to the 55th percentile from the 50th percentile of total shareholder return.

Pichai’s last equity award was granted in December 2019. The Leadership Development and Compensation Committee of the Board increased Pichai’s salary to USD 2,000,000 effective January 1, 2020. It also provided equity awards in the form of performance stock units and restricted stock units.
The committee currently follows a triennial grant cycle for CEO equity awards.

ALSO READ | Tech needs responsible regulation, says Google CEO Sundar Pichai

“As with the 2019 award, the award consists of both performance-based and time-based equity. The vesting of a significant portion of the award will depend on Alphabet’s total shareholder return, and this performance-based equity may not vest at all,” Alphabet said in an SEC filing.

The committee has recognised Pichai’s strong performance as CEO, and it said that the on-target value of the award is unchanged from the 2019 award. Pichai was granted two tranches of PSUs with a target value of USD 63 million each.  

ALSO READ | Google building AI model to support over 100 Indian languages: Sundar Pichai 

The triennial award included a grant of USD 84 million in the form of Alphabet-restricted stock units. Pichai became Google’s CEO in 2015. In Q3 2022, the company’s revenues were USD 69.1 billion, up 6 per cent compared to last year. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sundar Pichai
India Matters
Army personnel seen near the wrecked remains of an Army truck after it lost control and plunged into a steep slope while taking a sharp turn, in the Zema area of North Sikkim. (Photos | ANI)
16 army personnel dead after truck falls into gorge in Sikkim
Gagandeep Kang at ThinkEdu Conclave (Photo | R Satish babu, EPS)
Don't expect a surge in Covid cases in India at the moment: Eminent virologist Dr Kang
Mirzapur's Sania Mirza will became first Muslim woman fighter pilot after securing 149th rank in NDA exam. (Photo | ANI)
UP's Sania Mirza will be country's first Muslim woman to become a fighter pilot
Representational image of Air India. (File | PTI)
Flyers fume, suffer as Air India flight from Bengaluru to US is delayed by over 13 hours

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp