RIL buys METRO for Rs 2,850 crore

Arshad Khan By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Reliance Industries Ltd’s (RIL) retail arm - Reliance Retail Ventures Limited (‘RRVL’) - on Thursday signed definitive agreements to acquire 100 equity stake in METRO Cash & Carry India (‘METRO India’) for a total cash consideration of Rs 2,850 crore. The transaction is expected to complete by March 2023.

Through this acquisition, Reliance Retail gets access to a wide network of METRO India stores located in prime locations across key cities in the country, a large base of registered kiranas and other institutional customers, a strong supplier network and some of the global practices implemented by METRO in India,

RIL said in a statement

This big acquisition by India’s second-richest billionaire- Mukesh Ambani comes after Reliance’s failed attempt to acquire Future Retail, one of the country’s biggest retailers with a massive offline footprint. The Reliance-Future deal, where Reliance would have acquired 19 Future Group companies operating in retail, wholesale, logistic and warehousing segments, was called off by the oil-to-telecom conglomerate in April this year after it failed to get lenders’ support.

METRO, the top international retailer, started operations in India in 2003 and currently operates 31 large format stores across 21 cities with about 3,500 employees. In the financial year 2021/22 (FY ended September 2022), METRO India generated sales of Rs 7700 crore, its best sales performance since its market entry into India.

Reliance, on the other hand, is India’s biggest brick-and-mortar retailer with over 16,600 stores. In FY22, RRVL’s consolidated turnover was Rs 1.99 lakh crore. Isha Ambani, director at RRVL, said, “We believe METRO India’s healthy assets combined with our deep understanding of the Indian merchant/kirana ecosystem will help offer a differentiated value proposition to small businesses in India.”

Just a week back, Reliance Group launched its fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) brand “Independence” in Gujarat with plans to expand pan-India. Reliance’s FMCG brand will take on established players such as Hindustan Unilever, ITC, Patanjali and Adani Wilmar.

Contours of the Deal

Rs 2,850 crore Reliance Retail pays for 100 per cent stake in METRO Cash & Carry India

March 2023 is when the transaction is expected to be completed

31 large format stores METRO has across 21 cities with 3,500 employees

Rs 7,700 crore revenue METRO generated in 2021-22

L1.99 lakh crore annual revenue Reliance Retail generated in 2021-22

16,600 brick-and-mortar stores Reliance Retail has

