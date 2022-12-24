Home Business

Hindujas ahead in race to buy RCap

Sources said RCap lenders led by LIC and EPFO with 35% voting rights are in support of an upfront cash bid.

Published: 24th December 2022 11:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th December 2022 11:11 AM   |  A+A-

Reliance Capital

For representational purpose

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Hinduja Group on Friday sweetened its offer for Reliance Capital(RCap) as it revised bid price to Rs 9,500 crore, of which Rs 8,800 crore would be paid upfront.

The group had earlier bid Rs 8,110 crore in the auction that was held on December 21, 2022. The other player left in the race – Torrent Group – is offering 60% lower cash of Rs 4,000 crore in its total bid of Rs 8,640 crore.

The rest 55% bid price is being offered at zero interest to the lenders of RCap as deferred payment to be paid in three equal instalments in 3rd, 4th and 5th year. Sources said RCap lenders led by LIC and EPFO with 35% voting rights are in support of an upfront cash bid. The lenders will take a call on voting on both the plans in their meeting on December  26, where advisors of Committee of Creditors – KPMG -- and the RBI appointed Administrator’s advisors Deloitte will present their final analysis.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Hinduja Group Reliance Capital Bid
India Matters
Deepika Padukone at Siddhivinayak temple ahead of Padmaavat's much-delayed release. (File Photo | PTI)
Gods and the gods of Bollywood
Nepal's top court ordered on December 21 the release of Charles Sobhraj, the French serial killer portrayed in the Netflix series 'The Serpent' . (Photo | PTI)
Newsmaker: Serpent who used skills to kill and evade grip of law
Nuggets on governance from Parliament
Millets on wheels: Railways dishes out healthy delicacies

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp